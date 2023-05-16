The Legislature on Tuesday gave initial approval to a multi-faceted bill that authorizes the use of "turnback" sales tax revenue to help fund a proposed new downtown convention center in Lincoln.

That utilizes a revenue avenue previously pursued in helping fund construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Haymarket.

"It's a great tool," Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln said, "one that will deliver local benefits" to the city in the form of increased economic activity.

The proposal was melted into LB727, an omnibus package created by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and members of the Legislature's Revenue Committee to incorporate a bundle of more than 20 tax-related bills that were in danger of being left behind in a legislative session that has been stalled by an ongoing filibuster.

After more than four hours of debate, the bill was advanced to second stage consideration on a 44-0 vote.

Under terms of the "turnback" amendment, 30% of the state sales tax collected on meals, drinks and other retail purchases near Lincoln's proposed new downtown convention center would be allocated to the project, which appears likely to be located near The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

Early attention on location of a convention center had focused on utilizing the site in the Haymarket now occupied by the downtown Lincoln Post Office.

But the U.S. Postal Service expressed objections to that proposal that could prevent or delay location of the convention center, and that obstacle has turned eyes toward an alternative site for what may be a $60 million project.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Flood continues to seek a meeting with Postal Service leadership.

The LB727 package also contains turnback tax benefits for expansion of convention space at CHI Health Center Arena in downtown Omaha, tax breaks for expansion of the Nebraska Crossing shopping mall along Interstate 80 near Gretna and new bond financing authority for highway construction in Nebraska aimed at accelerating completion of the long-delayed expressway system.

That system is designed to connect all Nebraska communities with a population of more than 15,000 to an interstate highway with a four-lane, divided expressway.

