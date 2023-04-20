The Legislature on Thursday moved to fill several vacancies created following the departure of Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist earlier this month.

Geist, who resigned to focus on her Lincoln mayoral campaign, had several high-profile positions within the body, including chairwoman of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, and on the Executive Board.

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who was selected as vice chair of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee in January, and who was named interim chair earlier this month, was elected to lead the committee that oversees roads and broadband internet deployment for the remainder of the 108th Legislature.

Moser received 28 votes on the secret ballot, which ended after one round. Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington received 12, and Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth received five.

Lincoln Sen. Beau Ballard was also approved to fill the open seat from Nebraska's first district caucus on the Executive Board on Thursday.

The board supervises the Legislature's employees and hears bills related to how the unicameral system operates.

The Legislature also approved a preliminary report from the Committee on Committees assigning Geist's replacement -- Sen. Carolyn Bosn -- to fill empty seats on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, as well as the Judiciary Committee.

Bosn, a former assistant Lancaster County attorney and stay-at-home mom, was appointed by Gov. Jim Pillen a day after Geist announced her resignation.

