State lawmakers on Tuesday successfully combined two of the most controversial measures introduced this legislative session into a single bill.

As chants from opponents of a bill (LB574) from Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth echoed in the legislative chamber, the Legislature amended a 12-week abortion ban into the measure and advanced it to final reading.

The bill will now get two more hours of debate before it is likely to be sent to Gov. Jim Pillen for his signature.

Tuesday's vote, which came on Day 78 of the 90-day session, marked a successful gamble by supporters of both measures after a six-week abortion ban (LB626) failed earlier this year and support for LB574 appeared to be wavering.

How they voted Senators advanced 33-14 a bill (LB574) to final reading that would limit health care procedures for transgender youths and ban abortion after 12 weeks. Voting yes (33) Aguilar, Albrecht, Arch, Armendariz, Ballard, Bosn, Bostelman, Brandt, Brewer, Briese, Clements, DeKay, Dorn, Dover, Erdman, Halloran, Hansen, Hardin, Holdcroft, Hughes, Ibach, Jacobson, Kauth, Linehan, Lippincott, Lowe, McDonnell, Moser, Murman, Riepe, Sanders, Slama, von Gillern Voting no (14) Blood, Bostar, Cavanaugh, J., Cavanaugh, M., Conrad, Day, DeBoer, Dungan, Fredrickson, Hunt, McKinney, Raybould, Vargas, Wayne Not voting (1) Walz Excused, not voting (1) Wishart

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, who brought the amendment, said the amendment marked "an agreeable compromise" on both measures where no one was getting exactly what they wanted.

The abortion ban didn't go as far as many in the Legislature wanted, and several provisions in Kauth's ban on gender-affirming care were removed and instead put under the purview of the state's chief medical officer.

But opponents of the bill accused supporters of bending and breaking the Legislature's rules in order to achieve the political win.

"In every possible way you are cheating and it looks bad," said Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who has held up progress of the Legislature this year in response to the bill being introduced. "What you are attempting to do today is the lowest of the absolute lows."

Still, Kauth was able to muster 33 votes to invoke cloture after a long and winding and often emotional debate that was marked by confusion and accusations that the majority was using its raw political power to achieve its goal.

Under the legislative procedures outlined by Speaker John Arch at the beginning of the session, cloture can be invoked after two hours of debate on final reading.

Tuesday’s debate lasted longer than six hours, however, as opponents of the bill, in an attempt to run out the clock and keep Hansen’s amendment from coming to the floor, raised several points of order that were rejected by the presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly.

Senators then introduced motions to overrule Kelly as a further delay tactic. On the first round of debate for LB574, the time spent debating those procedural motions counted toward the eight-hour limit, but that practice was later deemed incorrect.

So, for hours on Tuesday, as senators debated the bill, the amendment, and the rules of the Legislature, the clock was not running. With everyone allowed to speak once, supporters of LB574 and the amendment joined the speaking queue but waived their turn, while opponents took their full time.

Meanwhile, in the Rotunda, supporters of the bill gathered in prayer for what they described as a “spiritual battle” being waged in the Nebraska’s one-house Legislature.

“They want to make it about issues and people,” said Stephanie Johnson of Rise Stronger Ministry for Women, who led the prayer. “Right now it’s a battle between good and evil.”

Eventually, opponents of the bill began to fill the space, chanting “kill this bill” and “trans rights are human rights” that reverberated inside the chamber and led leaders to briefly consider closing the doors in order to muffle the sound.

Luke Anschutz, who came in support of the protesters with his family, said lawmakers who favored further restrictions on gender-affirming care and abortion lacked empathy for the people who would be most affected.

“They need to meet more people that are affected by this,” Anschutz said. “I wish they could sit in on a visit in a doctor’s office and see what (trans people) go through.”

Inside the chamber, as opponents’ availability to keep the filibuster going and prevent the amendment from coming up was running low, tensions began to rise.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad pleaded with her colleagues to think broader than the bill before them and to what their actions could mean for a polarized country.

“If you read the headlines, if you scroll social media, if you talk to your friends and neighbors, they are sick of the toxic politics,” Conrad said, “the only way to stop it is to stop it.”

Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, who brought his own amendment that was not considered, asked those on the fence to not rely on potential lawsuits to correct the Legislature.

“We should do what is right right now,” he said.

And Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, whose 12-year-old son is transgender, said through tears that protesters were asking for “one vote to save our lives.”

“The way government is coming down in this body between a parent and their child and a health care professional … is unreal,” Hunt said.

Only a handful of backers spoke in support of the bill on Tuesday before senators voted to shut off debate, attach the amendment and advance it once more.

LB574 and its newly minted restrictions on abortion have followed a long and winding road full of controversy to get one round of consideration away from being signed into law.

Earlier, Kauth’s bill survived a blistering first-round debate that went for eight hours across three days in March. She ultimately secured the votes needed to invoke cloture on the promise of an amendment that would remove puberty blockers and hormone therapy treatments from the bill.

Over the next month, as hundreds of businesses raised concerns about the passage of the bill, Kauth held what she described as a “listening exercise” to a handful of opponents of LB574, which ultimately resulted in the relatively minor changes to her original bill that went to the floor on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a bill (LB626) from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston that would have banned abortion after about six weeks fell one vote short of passing a second-round test in late April after a co-signer of the bill pulled his support in a dramatic moment on the legislative floor.

Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, who raised concerns that a six-week ban would not give women enough time to find out they were pregnant before making a decision about how to proceed, was unsuccessful in attaching an amendment moving Nebraska’s current 20-week ban down to 12 weeks.

While Arch said Albrecht’s bill would not come back before lawmakers this session, Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, the chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, revived the abortion ban on May 8 by proposing an amendment to LB574.

Hansen’s amendment bans abortion after 12 weeks gestation, which is marked from a woman’s last menstrual period, or about 10 weeks after a woman learns she is pregnant.

Riepe’s amendment would have banned abortion 12-weeks post-fertilization, which opponents pointed out was calculated differently than Hansen's amendment.

The amendment considered on Tuesday also does not include an exception for fetal anomalies, as Riepe’s did, and does not remove criminal penalties for abortion from Nebraska’s state statutes — provisions opponents of the bill raised as concerns.

Still, Riepe voted in support of the amendment on Tuesday, saying he had secured an agreement from Hansen that they would bring a bill to remove those criminal penalties next year.

Regarding LB574, Hansen’s amendment maintains the provision banning gender-affirming surgeries for Nebraskans under the age of 19, but removes the prohibition of on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors, unless they have already started such treatments.

Instead, the bill would require the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to develop rules and regulations for those medications. States like Florida have opted for a similar path, which ultimately led to the state agency effectively banning those treatments.

The advancement of LB574 won praise from Gov. Jim Pillen on Tuesday, who called it “an important step to protecting the future” as well as Marion Miner, associate director of pro-life and family policy at the Nebraska Catholic Conference

“Nebraska’s children, born and preborn, deserve our unwavering commitment to their well-being,” Miner said in a statement. “Today’s vote is a good step in that direction.”

Andi Curry-Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, said she was “saddened by but not deterred by today’s vote by lawmakers who want to take away the rights of the people who they represent.”

“But this fight is far from over,” Curry-Grubb added. “For now, abortion and gender-affirming care remain safe and legal in Nebraska and our residents have the right to control their bodies, families and futures.”

And Mindy Rush Chipman, interim executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, blasted senators for “trying to impose their personal beliefs on everyone else.”

“They are disregarding what constituents want, ignoring medical experts and jeopardizing Nebraskans’ health,” Rush Chipman said.

LB574, in its amended form, will need to lay over for at least 24 hours before it can be put back on the agenda. The earliest it could return to the Legislature’s agenda would be Thursday.

