Nebraska Legislature approves corporate income tax reduction
Nebraska Legislature approves corporate income tax reduction

Winding down its 2021 session on the final day for enactment of bills, the Legislature on Friday approved an omnibus tax proposal that includes a reduction in the top corporate income tax rate.

The bill (LB432), sponsored by Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, was enacted on a 42-1 vote.

The measure reduces the corporate tax rate from 7.81 percent to 7.25 percent with intent language to take it to 6.84 percent in the future.

Social Security income tax exemption bill approved for Nebraska state taxes

Among other provisions in the bill is a $2,000 state income tax credit for the parents of a stillborn child in order to help compensate them for costs related to their loss.

Remarks prior to Friday's vote touched on internal tensions that have developed within the Legislature over a parade of Revenue Committee bills that will limit or reduce future state revenue.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, succeeded earlier this month in an effort to attach "guard rails" to a phased-in reduction of state income taxation of Social Security benefits that would lead to total repeal of the tax in 10 years. 

A Stinner amendment adopted by the Legislature and attached to the bill (LB64) introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha provides for a future Legislature to reconsider the reductions at the halfway mark.

Total elimination of the state income tax on Social Security benefits in Nebraska would result in a projected $168 million loss in annual state revenue when fully implemented. 

Linehan said she "thought I was working in good faith with everyone" in developing this year's package of tax bills.

"The tax code is a mess," she said. "We are not competitive."

Military retirement benefits tax exemption in Nebraska approved

During the interim before the 2022 Legislature convenes next January, the Revenue Committee "will look at all our taxes" with an eye to developing proposals for tax reform, Linehan said.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told senators during the debate that he plans next year to raise the issue of what he called "the Black tax" that African Americans pay because they are Black, costs that are measured in terms of economic gaps that impact health care costs, insurance premium rates and opportunity.

"I want to talk about social programs next year," he said.

There is "a true cost of being an African American living in Omaha," he said.

"There are hidden fees associated with being an African American."

Redistricting committee displays partisan divide as it adopts rules guiding process

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said "there is also a pink tax" that ought to be addressed and it's paid by one of six women and girls who live below the federal poverty limit and are taxed for necessary products related to menstruation. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

