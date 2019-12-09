Nebraska legislative district rankings show population, cultural trends

Recent personality profiles of Nebraska's 49 legislative districts show how the state's population is shifting and how the senators representing them must consider a diverse set of needs, in their districts and statewide.

No one knows that better than Omaha Sens. Lou Ann Linehan and Ernie Chambers.

Just 16 miles apart in Omaha, Linehan's western Douglas County District 39 has seen the highest growth in the past nine years since the last redistricting effort in the state. It added about 10,000 people, reaching 47,133, while Chambers' District 11 lost about 2,000.

The average district population is 38,651, and Chambers is 35,497, according to a collection of census statistics gathered by the Legislative Research Office and analysts Logan Seacrest and Tim Erickson.

But that's far from the only imbalances between the two.

"There's been a constant, steady, persistent political and economic process that renders Omaha a tale of the two cities ... the white and the black," Chambers said.

It's like the sediment is where we find ourselves, he said of his district.

"Everything that would be rejected or is not good is going to wind up where we are."