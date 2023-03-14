With 50,000 to 80,000 jobs currently unfilled in the state, workforce development initiatives are "probably the most important thing for Nebraska in the next decade," the president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Tuesday.

Nebraska needs to retain talent while also attracting new talent to the state, Bryan Slone of Omaha said during a news conference at the Capitol.

Along with providing job and career opportunity, Slone said, development of community infrastructure, including housing, will be a vital ingredient in reaching for success.

Slone was joined by Rep. Mike Flood, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, state Sens. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha and Loren Lippincott of Central City, Heath Mello, vice president for external relations at the University of Nebraska, and Matt Gotschall, president of Central Community College in Grand Island, at the event.

"We have jobs; we need people," Flood said.

"We need to stop the outmigration of young people and make college more affordable," the 1st District congressman said.

"We need to inspire young people to stay," he said, and that means creating high-wage, high-skill jobs.

Career and technical education should be "a targeted investment in the next generation," Lippincott said.

Lippincott has introduced a bill (LB610) that would appropriate $10.2 million to the Nebraska Department of Education to fund career and technical education programs in secondary and post-secondary schools.

The University of Nebraska is on board with providing "affordability to higher education," Mello said. "All hands on deck."

Kelly said the Pillen administration is committed to providing educational opportunities that make sure that "every kid leaves high school with the skills to move ahead."

"Kids are our future," Flood said.

