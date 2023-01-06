Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more

Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday.

The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.

Sen. Jen Day of Omaha offered a bill (LB127) that would end life without parole sentences for minors in Nebraska. She said area state all have moved away from the practice.

Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas do not allow a life sentence option for minors. Minnesota and Missouri have no juveniles currently serving life without parole sentences, according to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth.

LB127 would not require that youth be given parole, but would allow them the chance to have a parole hearing, during which they could make a case for having turned their lives around.

Under the bill, juveniles convicted of a Class 1A felony could get a maximum sentence of up to 80 years and a minimum sentence of no more than 40 years. That would make them eligible to be considered for parole in 20 years. Current law provides for a maximum of life in prison and a minimum of at least 40 years.

"Sentencing youth to life without the possibility of parole is a closed door on the future, when we know how much young people are capable of change," said Anahí Salazar, policy coordinator at Voices for Children.

Nebraska lawmakers passed the current sentencing law in 2013, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that barred states from requiring life sentences for juveniles. Lawmakers at the time rejected efforts to set the minimum at 30 years, with some arguing that would not be enough for the seriousness of the crimes involved.

Among other bills introduced Friday:

SCHOOL MEALS: Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sponsored a bill (LB99) providing free breakfast and lunch to all public school students.

OPEN MEETINGS: Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh’s bill (LB133) would require any entities, including public, private, or quasi-governmental, that exercise eminent domain to be subject to the Nebraska Open Meetings Act.

JUVENILE DECEPTION: Cavanaugh also sponsored a bill (LB135) making it illegal for law enforcement officers to deceive juveniles during questioning or interrogation.

DRUG PENALTIES: A bill (LB137) from Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist increases the penalty for individuals dealing drugs that cause injury or death.

CZECH PLATES: Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth would add Czech Heritage license plates to the specialty plates available in Nebraska with his bill (LB140).

AUTOMATIC RENEWALS: LB132, introduced by Sen. John Cavanaugh, would protect consumers from being charged for automatic delivery of goods or services without their consent. The bill requires businesses to provide specific notices about renewals, including information about the costs of continued service and about how to stop the service. Businesses that violate the bill could be liable for civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation.

INSULIN: The maximum an individual with health insurance would pay for insulin would be capped at $100 per 30-day supply, under a bill (LB142) introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion.

DAYLIGHT SAVING: Briese also sponsored a bill (LB143) to make daylight saving time year-round.

SILENCE: Another Briese measure (LB141) would require the Nebraska Department of Education to provide guidance to schools about providing for a moment of silence every day. The bill states that "students can benefit from an opportunity for a moment of quiet reflection." Having a moment of silence has been offered at times as an alternative to school prayer.

RECALL OFFICIALS: Nebraska’s governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general and auditor would be able to be recalled under a plan (LR14CA) from Briese. State senators would also be subject to recall laws.

HOSPITAL RATES: Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams introduced a bill (LB128) to appropriate the money needed for a 9.6% increase in Medicaid payment rates to hospitals in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and 7.7% the following year. Nebraska hospital officials have said higher rates are needed so hospitals can keep up with inflationary pressures. Dorn also introduced a measure (LB129) to increase Medicaid rates for nursing homes.

Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker contributed to this story.

