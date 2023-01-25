Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State

Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said.

But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.

Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln said "there's a lot to like" in Pillen's plan to increase state funding for K-12 schools. The proposal would infuse $1.75 billion into public education by fiscal 2026-27 while providing millions in property tax relief.

Conrad said she was also struck by what she called the new governor's "personal style" in his first State of the State speech.

"I really appreciate his authenticity and his warmth," she said. "And I really like how he is unafraid to wear his heart on his sleeve when he's talking about his family or his passion for our state."

While she praised plans to speed up an income tax exemption for Social Security benefits, she raised concerns about the "fiscal sustainability" of Pillen's proposed tax cuts.

"What I think the end result will be is huge giveaways to millionaires and billionaires," said Conrad, who spent eight years on the Appropriations Committee during her previous stint in the Legislature. "Here we are once again with middle-class Nebraskans and working Nebraskans really being left out of the equation."

Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, said he was pleased with the governor's speech and spending plan. He said it meets budget obligations while providing tax relief to Nebraskans with state coffers healthy.

"The excess revenues that we have are taxpayer dollars that we need to return," he said.

Clements pointed to promised increased aid for rural schools that have missed out on funds through the state's complicated school funding formula as well as increased investments in special education.

A nearly $575 million investment to proceed with the construction of the Perkins County Canal project included in the budget was also important to him.

Last fall, Clements toured the project, which would secure water from the South Platte River flowing from Nebraska into Colorado as part of a past agreement between the two states.

"It's very important to protect the South Platte Water that we are supposed to be getting," he said.

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha raised questions about a budget item that would direct nearly $96 million to complete funding for a new state penitentiary.

What is needed instead is "intentional, substantive" criminal justice reform that targets mental health and substance use issues as well as workforce training, McKinney said.

"If we decide to build a prison, the day it opens we'll have to build another prison," he said. "It's not going to solve the issue."

Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln said Pillen's proposed increase in education spending is "transformational" for a state that ranks 49th in state funding that goes toward public education.

"We want our children and our state to have a highly educated population, and I can tell you as a business owner we need an educated workforce, and that is a commitment that we have to make," she said.

But she and other senators also raised questions about directing millions to private school scholarships for low-income students. Pillen's proposal would provide $25 million in scholarships through a tax credit for donors.

Conrad called it "misguided public policy."

"I think those public dollars should be invested in public schools and public programs and resources," she said.

In a news release, the Nebraska Catholic Conference praised the proposed scholarship tax credits, calling it "a proven model that's been successful in 21 other states."

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb went on the offensive after Pillen's speech, saying the address showed "that he has no interest in tackling the big issues" facing Nebraska.

“Gov. Pillen made it a point to say that Nebraskans want to be treated fairly and yet he is waging a war against the LGBTQ community, women, public schools and the environment," Kleeb said in a statement.

The OpenSky Policy Institute, a Nebraska tax policy think thank, said it's concerned about "significant constraints" the budget would place on funding for state agencies.

"These agencies provide services that play a key role in supporting a strong state economy," OpenSky Executive Director Rebecca Firestone said in a statement. "We are concerned that the funding constraints in the budget proposal could work against the stated goal of growing Nebraska’s economy.”

