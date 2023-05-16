State lawmakers on Tuesday successfully combined two of the most controversial measures introduced this legislative session into a single bill.

As chants from opponents of a bill (LB574) from Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth echoed in the legislative chamber, the Legislature amended a 12-week abortion ban into the measure and advanced it to final reading.

The bill will now get two more hours of debate before it is likely to be sent to Gov. Jim Pillen for his signature.

Tuesday's vote, which came on Day 78 of the 90-day session, marked a successful gamble by supporters of both measures after a six-week abortion ban (LB626) failed earlier this year and support for LB574 appeared to be wavering.

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, who brought the amendment, said it marked "an agreeable compromise" on both measures where no one was getting exactly what they wanted.

The abortion ban didn't go as far as many in the Legislature wanted, and several provisions in Kauth's ban on gender-affirming care were removed and instead put under the purview of the state's chief medical officer.

It's Day 78 of your #neleg and we're nearing debate over a proposal to combine two of the most controversial bills introduced this session:



--A ban on gender-affirming care for Nebraskans under 19

--A ban on abortion after 12 weeks gestation.



Updates will follow in this thread: — Chris Dunker (@ChrisDunkerLJS) May 16, 2023

But opponents of the bill accused supporters of bending and breaking the Legislature's rules in order to achieve the political win.

"In every possible way you are cheating and it looks bad," said Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who has held up progress of the Legislature this year in response to the bill being introduced. "What you are attempting to do today is the lowest of the absolute lows."

Hansen’s amendment comes a little more than two weeks after a near total abortion ban (LB626) fell one vote short of defeating a second-round filibuster.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

Photos: Nebraska Legislature considers bill on transgender health care and abortion