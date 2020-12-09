Nebraska joins lawsuit challenging presidential electoral process

Attorney General Doug Peterson has filed a brief along with 16 other states joining the state of Texas in its lawsuit raising questions about the integrity of November's presidential electoral process in a number of states.

"The Supreme Court has recognized that in presidential elections 'the impact of the votes cast in each state is affected by the votes cast ... in other states,'" Peterson said.

"This means that Nebraskans -- no less than citizens in other states -- have a strong interest in ensuring that presidential elections comply with the Constitution."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, is questioning election procedures in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Democratic nominee Joe Biden prevailed in all four, giving him the electoral votes necessary to win the November election.

Trump has repeatedly made unsupported claims of election fraud in battleground states.

Trump won the 18 states urging the court to take on the lawsuit less than a week before presidential electors gather in state capitals to formally choose Biden as the next president.