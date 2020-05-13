Nebraska is improving coronavirus testing with experience, Ricketts says

Answering out-of-state critics who have questioned his coronavirus response policy, Ricketts said "we do what's right for Nebraska" and, in doing so, the state has flattened the curve of infection growth and protected the ability of its health care system to respond to the challenge.

"You can slow it down," he said, "and we've done that."

Ricketts said the state will be managing the virus with a variety of social restrictions "at least until the end of the year, if not into next year."

Fielding a number of questions about when restrictions will be raised or eased on high school rodeos, adult sports and other activities, the governor said those actions will come "a step at a time."

The latest scorecard for availability of vital hospital services in Nebraska for coronavirus patients is 46% available beds, 40% available intensive care unit beds and 78% available ventilators.

Seventy-three of the first 103 coronavirus deaths in Nebraska have been residents of long-term care facilities.

Test Nebraska has a new laboratory in operation at CHI St. Elizabeth, Ricketts noted, and its data is being integrated into the state's coronavirus data stream now.