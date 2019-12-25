Nebraska inmates get reminder they can relocate to county jail if they qualify

Nebraska inmates are getting reminders that they can move to county jails across the state, if they qualify, to ease crowding and be closer to home.
The state contracts with certain county jails to house state prisoners.
Recently, it sent a flyer to inmates telling them they could ask to be considered to move and to be paid -- $3.78 a day -- if they do.
An average of about 100 state prisoners are housed in county jails at any given time, according to prison statistics. The Department of Corrections uses vacancy savings to pay those contracts with county jails to house inmates.
As of mid-November, the Nebraska prison population was at about 157% of design capacity, with some individual prisons much higher. The Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln was at 323% capacity, the Nebraska State Penitentiary at 187%, and the Omaha Correctional Center at 198%.
The state originally was going to end the county jail program on June 30, 2017, but that didn't happen. The department had hoped a new housing unit at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln that opened earlier this year would bring crowded conditions down, said Inspector General for Corrections Doug Koebernick in his annual report.
That expansion for female prisoners created space in the Community Corrections Center-Omaha and in Lincoln for 112 more work release beds for men. But it only slightly impacted the population for the county jail program, Koebernick said.
Flyers were posted recently and notices provided to inmates via their electronic tablets, as a reminder that the option was available, said Corrections spokeswoman Laura Strimple. They may not qualify if they have medical issues that can't be managed by the county or other needs such as clinical treatment, she said.
Participating counties listed on the flyer were jails in Buffalo (Kearney), Dawson (Lexington), Lincoln (North Platte), Phelps (Holdrege), Platte (Columbus) and Scotts Bluff (Gering) counties. Some inmates have indicated interest since the flyers were distributed, Strimple said, but she didn't have a count of how many.
At the time offenders enter the prison system, they also are assessed to see if they would be appropriate for a county assignment, she said.
"Ultimately, the inmate and the county must agree to the placement," she said.
The $3.78 daily stipend covers the higher costs related to commissary in the county jails and phone calls. It also covers flat-rate payments for work they do during their time at the jails. Some have opportunities to do additional work and earn more, she said.
Douglas County and Lancaster County jails are not included in the transfer options. Lancaster County Corrections Director Brad Johnson said that while the jail here is not at capacity, there isn't space for extras to transfer from the state prisons.
This summer, the Douglas County jail was reported to have hit a population of 1,390, surpassing the understaffed jail's working capacity of about 1,300, according to the Associated Press. The jail's official capacity is 1,452, but it's reduced because of ongoing jail renovations and the need to house some people by themselves. In late August, 1,327 people were in the Omaha jail, including 55 inmates sleeping on plastic bunks on the gym floor.
That population has since come down.
The state prisons department has also in recent months given hundreds of inmates an opportunity to request a transfer to finish their sentences in their home states, at no cost to those who qualify. It sent letters to about 600 inmates in November offering them the option of an interstate transfer.
In the December issue of the Nebraska Criminal Justice Review, Director Scott Frakes explained the Interstate Corrections Compact, which is made up of about 40 states and the District of Columbia. Both states must agree to the conditions under which the inmate is transferred, Frakes said. And it can be a lengthy process.
Those who have a prison record of violence, or have a certain length of time from parole, have medical or mental health needs, or clinical programming recommendations that must be fulfilled may not qualify, he said.
"While the process to transfer inmates (out of state) can be complicated and involved," Frakes said, "if there is a way to make it happen to the benefit of all parties, states are willing to take part."
Prisoners have until the end of the year to apply for that interstate transfer.
