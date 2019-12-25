Nebraska inmates get reminder they can relocate to county jail if they qualify

This summer, the Douglas County jail was reported to have hit a population of 1,390, surpassing the understaffed jail's working capacity of about 1,300, according to the Associated Press. The jail's official capacity is 1,452, but it's reduced because of ongoing jail renovations and the need to house some people by themselves. In late August, 1,327 people were in the Omaha jail, including 55 inmates sleeping on plastic bunks on the gym floor.

That population has since come down.

The state prisons department has also in recent months given hundreds of inmates an opportunity to request a transfer to finish their sentences in their home states, at no cost to those who qualify. It sent letters to about 600 inmates in November offering them the option of an interstate transfer.

In the December issue of the Nebraska Criminal Justice Review, Director Scott Frakes explained the Interstate Corrections Compact, which is made up of about 40 states and the District of Columbia. Both states must agree to the conditions under which the inmate is transferred, Frakes said. And it can be a lengthy process.

Those who have a prison record of violence, or have a certain length of time from parole, have medical or mental health needs, or clinical programming recommendations that must be fulfilled may not qualify, he said.