Nebraska in 'decent shape' for developing budget

With a new prison being proposed, Ricketts is expected to ask for about $115 million to go toward that project in this two-year budget. That will be thoroughly discussed by the Appropriations and Judiciary committees of the Legislature, Stinner said.

He also expects a considerable amount of requests from other state agencies, he said.

"We'll take a look at every request and try to measure its merits," he said. "If there is revenue, we'll try to fit that in."

Tax reform

Benjamin Franklin said the only things that are certain in life are death and taxes.

In the Nebraska Legislature, it's probably battles over school funding and property taxes.

And both will be front-and-center once again when the 2021 Legislature convenes.

After the 2020 Legislature's sudden and unexpected decision to create a new refundable state income tax credit for a portion of local property taxes paid to support K-12 schools, the spotlight may turn to school spending growth restraints.

Ricketts already has signaled that's the path he would like to see the Legislature pursue.