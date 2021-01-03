Nebraska in 'decent shape' for developing budget

Ask Nebraskans, and some would say they’d prefer to go back to the past, or skip forward to the future. Leave 2020 in the dust of the present.
It can be dangerous to tamper with the past to change the future. The Legislature did get that property tax/business incentive package compromise passed in the summer of 2020. The budget got zipped up. And senators passed bills on racial profiling, banning a certain type of abortion, athlete endorsements, youth rehab and treatment oversight.
Still, some senators would like to see some of that past revisited, such as police reform, corrections reform, help for those who lost jobs, businesses and their good health because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So here’s another chance, a clean slate, a journey back to the future.
The past is the past, written now in ink. But the future, well, it’s in pencil.
Budget
Despite the economic problems associated with COVID-19, Nebraska is expected to be in "decent shape" as Gov. Pete Ricketts and then the Legislature puts together its 2021-23 two-year budget during the coming session, Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner said.
If the current trend of tax collections holds, the state will have more revenue than expected when the COVID-19 crisis began in March. A November report from the Nebraska Department of Revenue indicated that overall gross tax collections were above forecast, as were sales and individual income taxes.
With a new prison being proposed, Ricketts is expected to ask for about $115 million to go toward that project in this two-year budget. That will be thoroughly discussed by the Appropriations and Judiciary committees of the Legislature, Stinner said.
He also expects a considerable amount of requests from other state agencies, he said.
"We'll take a look at every request and try to measure its merits," he said. "If there is revenue, we'll try to fit that in."
Tax reform
Benjamin Franklin said the only things that are certain in life are death and taxes.
In the Nebraska Legislature, it's probably battles over school funding and property taxes.
And both will be front-and-center once again when the 2021 Legislature convenes.
After the 2020 Legislature's sudden and unexpected decision to create a new refundable state income tax credit for a portion of local property taxes paid to support K-12 schools, the spotlight may turn to school spending growth restraints.
Ricketts already has signaled that's the path he would like to see the Legislature pursue.
"That will be a big priority," the governor recently said at a news conference. "That's the next step in what we have to do to continue to get that property tax relief for Nebraskans."
Opponents have noted that school districts already are governed by restraints on growth in spending and property tax levies and that the state already is on course toward providing $650 million in annual property tax relief.
Winner-take-all
Nebraska has split its Electoral College vote twice since 1991, when it moved from the winner-take-all system used in 48 other states to a system awarding votes based upon a presidential candidate’s vote tally in each of the three congressional districts.
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, won a single vote from the 2nd Congressional District of Omaha in 2008; President-elect Joe Biden, also a Democrat, repeated the feat in 2020.
Republican state lawmakers have repeatedly sought to return Nebraska to a winner-take-all system, most recently in 2016, falling one vote short.
Ricketts said he supports making Nebraska a winner-take-all state but said he would not ask a senator to bring a bill on his behalf this year.
Redistricting
Once every 10 years, the Legislature sheds its nonpartisan attire and jumps into the divisive task of congressional and legislative redistricting with no pretension that the party affiliation of state senators doesn't matter.
The Legislature will tackle that task in 2021.
The 2nd Congressional District, a competitive battleground, will mark ground zero in this struggle, which will engage political parties, members of Congress, other elected officials and a range of outside special interests.
The legislative redistricting task is more personal for the 49 state senators, although political parties and special interests will also be engaged because they have power, persuasion and influence at stake.
Redistricting will begin with creation of a special committee that no doubt will hold a majority of senators who are registered Republicans, reflecting the reality of a nonpartisan Legislature that contains 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats.
There will be maps and public hearings and committee meetings.
It's a once-in-a-decade show, although much of the redistricting process occurs in the shadows outside public or media view.
Police reform
The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last May sparked demonstrations and protests across the country throughout the summer, and led to a range of police reforms being proposed and enacted.
At hearings last summer and fall, the Judiciary Committee heard testimony from law enforcement officers and those they police on potential areas for reform, including training, how departments discipline officers, the use of force, chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
A group of conservative lawmakers also announced its intention to introduce a bill stiffening penalties for protesters who cause serious property damage or bodily injury, obstruct traffic or hit a law enforcement officer with a bottle.
Corrections reform
Crowding in Nebraska prisons will continue to be high on the agenda of the Judiciary Committee in the 2021 session.
Chairman Steve Lathrop said the solution will be a combination of building new beds and corrections reform, including rehabilitation and programming in prisons and providing structure and accountability upon release.
The Judiciary and Appropriations committees hope to meet with Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes in the first days of the session to discuss prison issues, with legislation coming out of that discussion.
Two bills (LB1004 and LB238) that were vetoed by Ricketts at the end of the 2020 session, after the Legislature had adjourned sine die, could come back.
LB1004, introduced by Lathrop, would allow offenders to become parole-eligible at least two years before their mandatory discharge date or after one-half of the minimum term, whichever is earlier.
LB238, introduced by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, would provide more transparency in the execution process.
STATEHOUSE REPORTERS' STORIES OF 2020:
JoAnne Young's important stories: 'Fix the world'
Even at age 8, Eleanora Marinkovich knows her brother is treated unfairly, based merely on having skin color that is darker than hers.
JoAnne Young's important stories: Reassigned epidemiologist
It’s an important time for the voices of experienced medical officials to be front and center, and people need to know about upheaval in the state Department of Health and Human Services that changed the role of Nebraska’s former long-time epidemiologist.
JoAnne Young's important stories: Honoring Officer Herrera
It was a privilege to attend and report on the funeral of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, who died in September after being shot during the serving of a warrant Aug. 26.
JoAnne Young's important stories: Exploring execution drugs
This story came from information finally received from the state after a hard fought battle by Nebraska’s two largest newspapers and the ACLU of Nebraska that went ultimately to the state Supreme Court.
JoAnne Young's important stories: Consideration for Poindexter
It’s been 50 years, and people are still showing up, calling for the release of Ed Poindexter from his Nebraska prison. It’s important in light of the calls in 2020 for reform and change, and the reality of what has happened to Black citizens in this country for more than 400 years.
Don Walton's favorites: Nebraska's urban-rural political split
A look at the political landscape in Nebraska painted by 2020 general election results.
Don Walton's favorites: Recapping Fortenberry's big win
An analysis of the 1st District congressional results in a competitive contest that triggered a strong and focused Republican response.
Don Walton's favorites: An elector's emotional vote
An interview with a presidential elector as she prepared to cast an emotional and meaningful vote.
Don Walton's favorites: UNMC experts challenge governor
A look at the growing and stark difference in responses to the COVID-19 pandemic by a health care expert and an elected officeholder.
Don Walton's favorites: A look ahead to 2022
An early look at an unusually fluid approaching governor’s race.
Memorable Chris Dunker stories: Inconsistencies in grand jury records
Amid some high profile grand juries in Nebraska, we sought to find out how all 93 counties were complying with the new law requiring more transparency for the secretive process.
Memorable Chris Dunker stories: Injured in Lincoln protests
When the tear gas cleared in early June, dozens of young people had been injured during the George Floyd protests that took place in Lincoln, and each had a story to tell.
Memorable Chris Dunker stories: Suspected shooter hid in basement
A tragic day ended in a bizarre scene as law enforcement descended on a central Lincoln home where a man suspected of shooting a police officer was discovered hiding in a basement by the homeowner.
Memorable Chris Dunker stories: Passing on rapid saliva test
Scientists and researchers work to solve the big problems around the globe, and there was none bigger than the coronavirus this year. A public records request led to a story about how UNL researchers had pitched a rapid saliva test to administrators.
Memorable Chris Dunker stories: Inside the COVID-19 ICU
Spending a day inside an intensive care unit for COVID patients, watching doctors and nurses treat those most ill with the disease, was an experience I won’t soon forget.