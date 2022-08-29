 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska House race viewed as abortion rights barometer

Nebraska's 1st District congressional battle between Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk and state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is attracting increasing national attention because of the narrow outcome of their initial meeting in June, days after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated Roe v. Wade abortion rights.

Flood defeated Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee, by a 6,234-vote margin in a special election June 28 that was called to fill the remaining six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term.

Fortenberry resigned from the House following his conviction on charges of lying to federal officials about an illegal foreign contribution to his 2016 reelection campaign.

Nate Silver, a nationally recognized observer of election trends and political analyst who writes on his FiveThirtyEight website, pointed to Flood's narrow win in a district that Donald Trump carried by 15 percentage points in 2020 as evidence of Democratic energy ignited by the abortion decision. 

In a later clarification, Silver noted that redistricting by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 narrowed the built-in Republican voter registration advantage in the 1st District, which includes Lincoln, and that Trump's margin in the newly constructed district would have been 11 points.

The Nebraska special election was held only a few days after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Silver pointed out in suggesting that abortion rights may assist Democrats in upcoming elections.

A limited, but growing, national "pattern of Democratic overperformance (in terms of election expectations) started with the June 28 special election in Nebraska's 1st District," he wrote.

Chuck Todd, speaking Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," also pointed to the Nebraska special election as one of three in the country since the court decision that have outperformed President Biden's 2020 election results.

Flood's margin of victory over Pansing Brooks in the special election was 5.4 percentage points.

Patty Pansing Brooks mug post special election

Pansing Brooks
Mike Flood fundraising

Flood

