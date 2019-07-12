The state Supreme Court dismissed an appeal Friday by state senators to allow a subpoena issued in 2018 to force the director of the Department of Correctional Services to testify before a legislative committee.
Since the Legislature does not continue in the same form, but changes every two years, the subpoena expired at the beginning of this year's legislative session, the court concluded, and so the appeal is moot.
"Even if we were to agree with the senators' legal position, we could not grant the relief they seek," the court said in its response. "This prevents this court from reaching the substantive issues raised by the (senators and state)."
It also dismissed the Department of Corrections motion to substitute named senators in its lawsuit who are no longer in the Legislature with their successors.
The lawsuit in question was unique. The Nebraska Attorney General sued the Legislature's Judiciary Committee and Executive Board for filing a subpoena in the 2018 session to force Director Scott Frakes to answer questions about his department's lethal injection protocol — how he developed it and where he got the drugs to carry out the death penalty intended for two condemned prisoners.
Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret had quashed the subpoena but allowed the lawsuit to continue. The lower court concluded the committee was not discharging a duty imposed by the full Legislature, by statute or resolution.
Attorney Patrick Guinan, representing the senators, asked the Supreme Court to reverse the order to quash the subpoena and to dismiss the complaint. The subpoena would still be in force, he said, regardless of the fact that the makeup of the Judiciary Committee has changed.
Guinan called the case a "constitutional turf war," that would set the property lines between the executive, judicial and legislative branches of government.
In the senators' brief, they said it's the first time in 150 years the court is being asked to consider legislative immunity under the speech and debate clause, and to also consider related separation of powers.
Guinan said members of the Legislature, the clerk and even their aides are absolutely immune from litigation when they are sued in their official capacities, applied broadly to all legislative acts.
Assistant Attorney General Ryan Post argued the committee wasn't discharging a duty imposed by statute or by resolution of the Legislature. With other subpoenas, the committee has gotten authority from a vote of the entire Legislature. It didn't do that here.