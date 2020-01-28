Nebraska hemp plan approved; license applications to be accepted Monday

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture's state hemp plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will begin taking license applications beginning Monday.

“Now that NDA has an approved state hemp plan in place, we can begin issuing licenses for the commercial cultivation, processing, handling and brokering of industrial hemp in Nebraska,” said department Director Steve Wellman.

The plan lays out the rules and regulation for the program, calls for the state to collect $236,000 in license fees to administer the program for 270 cultivator licenses, 30 processor-handler licenses and 15 broker licenses. It allows for 400 cultivation sites.

Application fees range from $100 to $150, with licensed cultivator site registration fees at $400 to $600 per site, and processor-handler site registration at $800 to $1,200 per site.

The plan calls for the department to be granted primary regulatory authority over the production of hemp in Nebraska. The department would sample, or require USDA-approved samplers, to test plants within 15 days of the anticipated harvest date.

Growing, handling or processing hemp without a signed license agreement from the department is illegal in Nebraska.

To view the finalized plan as approved by USDA, visit the department's website at nda.nebraska.gov/hemp.

