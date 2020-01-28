You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska hemp plan approved; license applications to be accepted Monday
Nebraska hemp plan approved; license applications to be accepted Monday

Hemp farm

Hemp varieties being grown at Wiles Development in Plattsmouth.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture's state hemp plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will begin taking license applications beginning Monday.

“Now that NDA has an approved state hemp plan in place, we can begin issuing licenses for the commercial cultivation, processing, handling and brokering of industrial hemp in Nebraska,” said department Director Steve Wellman.

The plan lays out the rules and regulation for the program, calls for the state to collect $236,000 in license fees to administer the program for 270 cultivator licenses, 30 processor-handler licenses and 15 broker licenses. It allows for 400 cultivation sites.

Proposed federal hemp rules worry industry

Application fees range from $100 to $150, with licensed cultivator site registration fees at $400 to $600 per site, and processor-handler site registration at $800 to $1,200 per site.

The plan calls for the department to be granted primary regulatory authority over the production of hemp in Nebraska. The department would sample, or require USDA-approved samplers, to test plants within 15 days of the anticipated harvest date.

Growing, handling or processing hemp without a signed license agreement from the department is illegal in Nebraska.

Hemp proposal submitted by state allows for 270 growers in Nebraska

To view the finalized plan as approved by USDA, visit the department's website at nda.nebraska.gov/hemp.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

