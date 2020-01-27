You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska health department says no cases of coronavirus here, yet
Nebraska health department says no cases of coronavirus here, yet

Coronavirus

People wear face masks as they ride an escalator recently at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong. Face masks sold out and temperature checks at airports and train stations became the new norm as China strove to control the outbreak of a new coronavirus that has reached four other countries and territories and threatens to spread further during the Lunar New Year travel rush.

 NG HAN GUAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS file photo

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says it is carefully monitoring the unfolding outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said it was monitoring 110 people in 26 states on Monday for the coronavirus. None of those cases are in Nebraska.

The virus originated in China and has spread beyond the country's borders. 

“This is an evolving situation, and we're watching it closely. It's very possible that we could see a travel-related case here in Nebraska. We've shared information with Nebraska health care providers and health care facilities regarding recognition, management and reporting of patients with potential 2019 Novel Coronavirus infections as part of our plan to address this threat," said Dr. Tom Safranek, state epidemiologist for DHHS, in a news release.

This new coronavirus can cause respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. While severe illness and more than 80 deaths have been reported in China, other people have experienced milder illness. How easily 2019-nCoV can be transmitted is not yet known, but it is spreading person-to-person.

CDC officials say the immediate health risk to the American public is currently considered low.

To learn more about the virus, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

