Nebraska Guard — Task Force Husker — in D.C. for 'historic event'

They are Task Force Husker, 273 members of the Nebraska Army National Guard who are in Washington to help provide protection for the Capitol and the White House during this week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"Pretty quiet, pretty locked down, pretty calm" so far, Lt. Col. Jeremy Smith of Papillion said Monday evening during a telephone conference call after a day of duty on the streets of downtown Washington, D.C.

The troops represent part of a quick-reaction force that is ready if things turn ugly or dangerous on or before Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

"All roads are blocked off and there is no traffic" near the Capitol, Smith said. And the Nebraska soldiers have had no interaction with the public.

"We're not carrying lethal weapons at this time," he said, but the Guard force will be ready to quickly respond "if something bad happens."

Small elements are carrying lethal ammunition now, he said.

So far, he said, it's been "long days" with soldiers on duty for 12 hours a day and sleeping in hotels.