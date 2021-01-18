Nebraska Guard — Task Force Husker — in D.C. for 'historic event'

They are Task Force Husker, 273 members of the Nebraska Army National Guard who are in Washington to help provide protection for the Capitol and the White House during this week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
"Pretty quiet, pretty locked down, pretty calm" so far, Lt. Col. Jeremy Smith of Papillion said Monday evening during a telephone conference call after a day of duty on the streets of downtown Washington, D.C.
The troops represent part of a quick-reaction force that is ready if things turn ugly or dangerous on or before Inauguration Day on Wednesday.
"All roads are blocked off and there is no traffic" near the Capitol, Smith said. And the Nebraska soldiers have had no interaction with the public.
"We're not carrying lethal weapons at this time," he said, but the Guard force will be ready to quickly respond "if something bad happens."
Small elements are carrying lethal ammunition now, he said.
So far, he said, it's been "long days" with soldiers on duty for 12 hours a day and sleeping in hotels.
Smith said that there have been "background checks on just about everybody" in order to be sure there are not soldiers on duty who might be sympathetic with the kind of armed insurrection that occurred at the Capitol earlier this month.
That precaution was directed by the FBI to guard against insider threats during the inauguration ceremonies.
The Guard troops have been deputized as police officers and deputy U.S. marshals in carrying out their duties this week.
"It's definitely an historic event," Smith said. "We are proud to support it."
Smith said he has previously been deployed to Iraq and Kuwait.
The Nebraska National Guard has deployed 303 soldiers to Washington, including the 273 who are providing law enforcement support.
PHOTOS: JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT IN WASHINGTON
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon