 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Guard — Task Force Husker — in D.C. for 'historic event'
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Nebraska Guard — Task Force Husker — in D.C. for 'historic event'

{{featured_button_text}}

They are Task Force Husker, 273 members of the Nebraska Army National Guard who are in Washington to help provide protection for the Capitol and the White House during this week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"Pretty quiet, pretty locked down, pretty calm" so far, Lt. Col. Jeremy Smith of Papillion said Monday evening during a telephone conference call after a day of duty on the streets of downtown Washington, D.C.

The troops represent part of a quick-reaction force that is ready if things turn ugly or dangerous on or before Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

"All roads are blocked off and there is no traffic" near the Capitol, Smith said. And the Nebraska soldiers have had no interaction with the public.

"We're not carrying lethal weapons at this time," he said, but the Guard force will be ready to quickly respond "if something bad happens."

Small elements are carrying lethal ammunition now, he said. 

So far, he said, it's been "long days" with soldiers on duty for 12 hours a day and sleeping in hotels.

Smith said that there have been "background checks on just about everybody" in order to be sure there are not soldiers on duty who might be sympathetic with the kind of armed insurrection that occurred at the Capitol earlier this month.

That precaution was directed by the FBI to guard against insider threats during the inauguration ceremonies.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Guard troops have been deputized as police officers and deputy U.S. marshals in carrying out their duties this week.

"It's definitely an historic event," Smith said. "We are proud to support it."

Smith said he has previously been deployed to Iraq and Kuwait.

The Nebraska National Guard has deployed 303 soldiers to Washington, including the 273 who are providing law enforcement support.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: After melee inside US Capitol, UNL historian wonders what's next
Don Walton: Buckle up — another challenging week ahead
Ricketts says he'll attend Biden inauguration
Governor authorizes sending 230 Nebraska National Guard members to D.C. for inauguration

PHOTOS: JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT IN WASHINGTON

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How the siege on the U.S. Capitol unfolded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News