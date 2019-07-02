Yet another social media storm blew in Tuesday over the United States flag, just in time for Independence Day.
And Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday wrote himself into the controversy, this one over whether Nike should have yanked a newly issued pair of U.S.A.-themed sneakers with a Betsy Ross flag on the back of each shoe.
The company chose not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July because it featured an old version of the American flag, Nike spokeswoman Sandra Carreon-John said in a statement. The flag has a circle of stars representing the 13 colonies.
The Wall Street Journal reported the decision was made after NFL star and social activist Colin Kaepernick, who is a Nike spokesperson, told the company it shouldn’t sell a shoe with a symbol that he and others consider offensive.
The New York Times reported Nike had shipped the shoes to retailers, then asked for them to be returned without explaining why.
Ricketts tweeted: Our flag is the symbol of our country’s freedom, which Americans across the country will proudly celebrate this week on #IndependenceDay. Nike’s decision not only disrespects our flag, but also the free enterprise system that made their brand great.
He said he stood with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who withdrew state financial incentives from Nike.
Ducey tweeted this at 4 a.m.: Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here.
And later Ducey said: Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.
Ducey said pulling the sneaker was a shameful retreat for the company, apparently bowing to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism.
It shouldn’t take a controversy over a shoe for our kids to know who Betsy Ross is, he tweeted. A founding mother. Her story should be taught in all American schools. In the meantime, it’s worth Googling her.
Ricketts responded: I stand with Governor Doug Ducey, and agree that the history of our founding, including Betsy Ross, should be taught in all our schools.
Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore in recent weeks signed on as patrons of a Serving Hands sculpture that was placed in front of the governor's mansion. That's in spite of a Capitol Environs Commission policy that does not allow such sculptures on public property. The sculpture, in the patriotic/American theme, has the appearance of a waving flag.
A number of people disagreed with Ricketts' Nike tweet, reminding him the U.S. flag code says: No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform.
Some also criticized him for having misplaced priorities.
Under the Nike hashtag, a flurry of people criticized both the shoe company for withdrawing the sneaker, and Kaepernick, who they called "unamerican."
Bill Cassidy M.D. tweeted: Betsy Ross was a leader who put herself into a history dominated by men, to make a statement of FREEDOM - and that should not be twisted by #Nike or anyone else. I’ll be posting pictures of flags I see all weekend, and I hope you’ll join me!
Andrew Wilkow wrote: Funny, @Nike caves to a single #SJW (#ColinKaepernick) and pulls the "Betsy Ross Flag" shoe from shelves due to it's [sic] "connection to an era of slavery"? Remind us where #Nike factories are and what they pay their workers.
Pastor Mark Burns tweeted: Who made Kaepernick KING of Black Americans and Racism..? The majority of Americans are Patriots and hate Political Correctness. #MAGA
It was reported by CBS News that the "Betsy Ross" sneakers were selling for more than $2,000 on resale site StockX after they were pulled by Nike. The retail price of a pair of the shoes originally was $120, according to StockX.
The Nike flag controversy is only the most recent. Other 2019 social media tweet storms were caused by President Donald Trump hugging the flag at a Conservative Political Action Committee's March conference, and Nebraska state Sen. Ernie Chambers calling the flag a "rag" during unicameral floor debate in February.
Chambers argued during debate on a bill that updated the 1949 Americanism law that "respect for the American flag as a symbol of freedom and the sacrifices of those who secured that freedom" ignored the experiences of African Americans.
"Every hateful thing that was done against black people was done under the aegis of that flag: slavery, raping black women, selling black people, segregation and discrimination in the military throughout its history," Chambers said.