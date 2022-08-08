 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska governor says no special session on abortion; only 30 senators support move

  • Updated
  • 0

The Legislature won’t reconvene for a special session this year to consider further restrictions on abortion, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday, keeping Nebraska’s current 20-week ban in place.

In a statement, Ricketts said Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to return to the Capitol for a special session -- well short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.

“The senators’ letter shows we don’t have the 33 votes needed to pass legislation to protect more preborn babies,” Ricketts said in an email at 1:45 p.m. “For this reason, I will not be calling a special session.”

Lawmakers were expected to call a special session after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Roe v. Wade decision in June, paving the way for state legislatures to ban abortions.

While Nebraska leaders lauded the Supreme Court's decision, they were reluctant to say when -- and even if -- a special session would take place after the Legislature failed to pass a bill earlier this year.

On Monday, Ricketts called news that a bill would likely not be successful “deeply saddening,” and added he believed the proposal to reduce Nebraska’s abortion ban from 20 weeks to 12 weeks was a “measured, reasonable” step.

Download PDF Letter from Hilgers on special session

According to Hilgers’ letter, the 20-week ban has been in Nebraska state statute for more than a decade, and a majority of senators backed calling a special session to lower it further.

Hilgers said the 12-week ban – the bill’s proposed language was not included in his letter – would not impact access to in vitro fertilization services, services for ectopic pregnancies, contraception, and would not add new criminal penalties.

Nor would it impact doctors providing life-saving care to pregnant women, he added.

A majority of state senators “would support further restrictions on abortion in Nebraska than currently exist in statute,” the Lincoln senator wrote.

“Nevertheless, in light of discussion regarding a special session, I write to give you a clear sense of where I believe the body stands regarding further restrictions on abortion in such a session, and the scope of legislation that would attract the most support within the body if a special session were called,” he said.

Monday’s announcement from Ricketts comes less than a week after voters in Kansas kept an amendment protecting the right to an abortion in the state constitution on a 59% to 41% vote.

After that vote, Hilgers began gauging support for a 12-week abortion ban among state lawmakers.

The Legislature had previously considered a complete ban on abortion in Nebraska, but that bill failed to overcome a filibuster late in the 60-day session.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

REFER

Online: Read the letter from Speaker Mike Hilgers to the governor concerning a special session to further restrict abortions in Nebraska @JournalStar.com.

