Nebraska governor outlines who will get vaccine first when it's available
Nebraska governor outlines who will get vaccine first when it's available

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on his face mask after briefly removing it during remarks at a press conference in Omaha on July 14.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, Nebraska will target the initial vaccinations as expected to health care professionals in hospitals and long-term care facilities, followed closely by Nebraskans 65 or older and people with underlying medical conditions.

Also in line would be people in the essential critical infrastructure workforce, including first responders, teachers, food processing workers and correctional staff, along with those in vulnerable populations.

Availability of vaccinations will expand into the larger population after large supplies of the vaccine become available.

The state's plan was unveiled by Gov. Pete Ricketts at a news conference at the Capitol that identified the state's goal as getting the vaccine "quickly into the arms of Nebraskans" as soon as it becomes available.

The vaccine will be free, Ricketts said, although DHHS representatives said there conceivably could be an administrative charge.

DHHS said it will encourage providers to give the vaccine with no administrative charge attached.

Best guess is that the earliest a vaccine might become available would be at the end of the year or early next year, officials said.

The state's plan is documented on the DHHS web site at dhhs.ne.gov.

Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, separated by 21 or 28 days, will be needed, according to information on the site. 

People who are concerned about whether they want to get a vaccination are encouraged to have a conversation with their health care provider.

Meanwhile, State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said there is "a huge need (for) more and more technology" as winter approaches in Nebraska to assure that schools can continue to provide education at home when necessary during the pandemic.

"We hope that will be in-person as much as possible," he said.

Federal funding assistance is available to help supply the needed technology, Blomstedt said. 

Ricketts abruptly brushed aside a question asking if Nebraskans who attend the campaign rally for President Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday night should wear masks.

"I never heard questions like this in June," he said. "I don't know that we need to comment on that now. I'd encourage people to follow the rules."

Ricketts has encouraged Nebraskans to wear masks when they go to the store or are in gatherings that make it difficult to maintain at least 6 feet of physical separation. Omaha has a mask mandate in effect along with Lincoln.

The Trump campaign has said it will make masks available for people who attend the Omaha rally. Although masks have been made available at other Trump rallies throughout the nation, many participants have chosen not to wear them. 

Photos during the pandemic in Lincoln:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

