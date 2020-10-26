Nebraska governor outlines who will get vaccine first when it's available

Vaccine priority list

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday identified the following groups as priorities for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine:

* Health care personnel -- hospitals, ERs, long-term care staff, urgent care and primary care access points with direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.

* Those living in long-term care nursing homes, assisted living, independent living, skilled nursing.

* People 65 years of age and older.

* People with certain underlying medical conditions, including but not limited to cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher), serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

* Essential critical infrastructure workers, including first responders, teachers and other school employees, food processing workers, correctional staff.

* Vulnerable and congregate populations, including people of color, persons with disabilities, homeless people, incarcerated populations, people attending colleges and universities.