Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal

Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal.

During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will listen to my partner, Joe Kelly" when a decision will be made on whether to give the green light now to development of a new state prison.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has proposed construction of a $270 million prison to replace the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Kelly, who was elected as lieutenant governor on the same ticket with Pillen earlier this month, was Lancaster County Attorney for seven years and U.S. Attorney for Nebraska for three years before serving as chief of the criminal division in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

Pillen said his appointment of a successor to Sen. Ben Sasse will be "a very transparent process" that takes place shortly after Pillen assumes office in January.

Sasse will resign from the Senate during the first week of January to become president of the University of Florida effective Feb. 6.

Ricketts is regarded as the likely choice to succeed him, although the governor has not yet publicly expressed an interest in moving on to the Senate. He unsuccessfully sought a Senate seat in 2006.

On other matters, Pillen said he is comfortable with the call for Nebraska to embrace immigration reform and welcome more refugee resettlement that has been issued by Bryan Slone of Omaha, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as the best means of addressing the state's daunting workforce shortage.

"We need to make sure there's a pathway," Pillen said, with Congress and the federal government performing that role through immigration reform legislation.

"Nebraska is a melting pot for people from all over the world, people of different colors speaking different languages," Pillen said.

"Refugees have a great home here," he said.

But Pillen said he is centered on "keeping our kids here."

"We need to focus on our neighbors," he said.

Pillen does not plan to move into the Governor's Residence in Lincoln, following the pattern of Ricketts, who has commuted from his home in Omaha most days. Pillen's hometown of Columbus is about 80 miles from Lincoln.

"I expect to spend the majority of time in Columbus," Pillen said, "being with family and neighbors. Four grandchildren live next door."

However, Pillen said, he will "make sure Nebraskans have access to the residence in Lincoln so they can enjoy it and share it."

Pillen said he is in the process of becoming personally acquainted with state senators in preparation for the 90-day legislative session that will convene in Lincoln on Jan. 4. Pillen will assume the governorship the following day.

The 2023 Legislature is scheduled to meet until early June.

"I've been calling senators, talking and there's been some face time, but not enough yet," Pillen said. "It's important to build relationships. There are a lot of new senators. We're all newbies."

Pillen said he will resign from his seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents probably on the day before he is sworn in as governor. That would clear the way for Ricketts to appoint a new university regent.

"We need to make sure we do a better job decreasing spending at all levels of government," Pillen said, pointing to a pillar of his conservative political philosophy.

"Property taxes are so out of whack and we need school funding reform. Decreased spending is what we need.

"We're not going to be competitive without property tax reform," he said.

Pillen said partnership agreements should be explored by high schools, trade schools and businesses that open job opportunities in the state for young Nebraskans while attracting people to come here.

When he appoints a senator to succeed Sasse, the governor-elect said, he wants to choose "the best person" and someone who is committed to continuing in the position.

"I am not a believer in a placeholder," Pillen said, ruling out anyone who would not seek election to the remainder of Sasse's term in 2024 and presumably a full six-year term in 2026.