Nebraska GOP House members won't say how they voted on Cheney ouster

Nebraska Republican House members declined to say Wednesday how they voted when House Republicans removed Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her GOP leadership position on a voice vote.
But the tone of their answers pointed to a desire to move on.
"For many of us who are friends with Liz Cheney and have stood by her, the ongoing re-litigation of the past has become a problematic distraction from our obligation to working people, who are proud of America, who want effective government, but who are struggling to get ahead," Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said in a written statement in response to a question asking how he voted.
"I respect Rep. Cheney and defend her right as a congresswoman to speak her mind," Rep. Don Bacon said.
"Right now, I believe the House GOP strategy must be forward-thinking, instead of continually re-litigating the past.
"We should be united on messaging and vision and that is the role of the House Conference chair," Bacon said.
Cheney was ousted from that GOP House leadership position in the wake of her ongoing criticism of former President Donald Trump, a stance that ran counter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and a majority of House Republicans.
The Wyoming congresswoman, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on allegations that he incited the insurrection that resulted in storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, has accused the former president of undermining democracy and the nation's political stability with "destructive lies" challenging the results and validity of the 2020 presidential election.
Rep. Adrian Smith, Nebraska's third House member, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
