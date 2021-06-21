Nebraska gas tax will fall by a penny a gallon

Nebraska's motor fuels tax rate will drop by a penny a gallon effective July 1.

The new tax rate, which reflects a reduction in the wholesale price of fuel, will move from 28.7 cents per gallon to 27.7 cents per gallon, according to a news release issued Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

The other two components of the total fuel tax — variable and fixed tax rates — remain unchanged.

The new tax rate will be effective from July 1 through Dec. 31, when the next review of wholesale, variable and fixed motor fuel rates is scheduled.

