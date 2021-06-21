 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska gas tax will fall by a penny a gallon
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Nebraska gas tax will fall by a penny a gallon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gas pump

The gas tax in Nebraska will fall by a cent.

 Associated Press file photo

Nebraska's motor fuels tax rate will drop by a penny a gallon effective July 1.

The new tax rate, which reflects a reduction in the wholesale price of fuel, will move from 28.7 cents per gallon to 27.7 cents per gallon, according to a news release issued Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

The other two components of the total fuel tax — variable and fixed tax rates — remain unchanged.

The new tax rate will be effective from July 1 through Dec. 31, when the next review of wholesale, variable and fixed motor fuel rates is scheduled. 

Nebraska agency drops controversial request for environmental grant for ethanol pumps
Costly low bid for Nebraska child services may cause changes
Nebraska ethanol plants could soon store carbon dioxide underground
Gov. Ricketts sending Nebraska state troopers to southern border
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News