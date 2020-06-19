You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska gas tax increases July 1
Nebraska gas tax increases July 1

Gas prices
AP file photo

Nebraska's gas tax will increase by about 4 cents per gallon beginning July 1.

The hike from 29.3 cents per gallon to 33.2 cents will be in effect until Dec. 31, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Friday.

The tax rate is based on a number of variables, including the wholesale price of fuel, legislative appropriations and a fixed tax determined by the Legislature.

The fixed portion of the rate was last increased by the Legislature in 2015.

