Nebraska Foster Care Review Office director resigns

The Nebraska Foster Care Review Office executive director has resigned to become the deputy county administrator over Douglas County Juvenile Justice services.

Kim Hawekotte, who has led the independent foster care review agency since January 2013, will leave the office Friday. It will be posted with the Nebraska State Jobs website on Monday. But according to a news release, applications received prior to Friday will be prioritized.

Peggy Snurr, chairwoman for the five-member Foster Care Review Office Advisory Committee, said Hawekotte has brought significant changes to the office that will have a long-lasting and positive impact both on the agency and on Nebraska children and families.

“We know that Kim will continue her strong advocacy for Nebraska’s children/youth in her new position,” Snurr said.

Hawekotte said she will start her job, which is a new position, with the Douglas County administrator's office Monday.

Former state Sen. Nancy Thompson and child advocate Kathy Bigsby Moore will assist with the search process for the foster care review position and lead the agency during the transition. Bigsby Moore was the interim director of the agency before Hawekotte was hired.