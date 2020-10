Nebraska environmental trust fund grants challenged in court

Supporters of the state's environmental trust fund have filed a lawsuit alleging that the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board violated state law in recently awarding trust fund grants to help fund installation of ethanol pumps at privately owned service stations.

The action was filed in Lancaster County District Court by W. Don Nelson and Jon Oberg, both of whom have held positions in state government during public service careers.

The lawsuit alleges the board violated provisions of the environmental trust act, which direct that funding grants, financed primarily by the Nebraska Lottery, be directed to projects that "conserve, enhance and restore natural environments in the state."

The board denied funding for five projects that had been recommended by the trust's grant committee, including a saline wetlands project proposed by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, in order to steer funding to Green Plains Inc., a large ethanol producer, the lawsuit alleges.

That $1.8 million in funding would be used to pay half of the purchase price and expense of buying ethanol pumps and storage tanks and installing them in privately owned retail service stations.