Nebraska Democrats get a $2M boost from national party
Nebraska Democrats get a $2M boost from national party

Nebraska Democrats

In this June 22, 2020, photo, various campaign stickers are available at the Lancaster County Democratic Party offices in Lincoln. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Nebraska's Democratic Party is going to get a little extra help from the national Democratic Party.

The state party will benefit from a new $2 million grant from the national party accorded to states in which there is no Democratic senator or governor and less than 25% of the members of the congressional delegation are Democrats.

Nebraska has no Democratic members of Congress and does not have a Democratic governor.

National Democratic leaders "truly heard red states as we made the case for more investments into the infrastructure of state parties," Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb said Thursday.

"Our goal is to end the GOP dominance in our state in order for Democrats to continue addressing critical issues like climate change, racial equity and protecting our public schools and family farmers," she said.

The four-year agreement negotiated by the national party and Democratic state parties represents "a fundamental belief that our Democratic Party should be campaigning everywhere," Kleeb said. 

Kleeb helped negotiate the four-year agreement.

1 of 19

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

