Nebraska corrections union says recent raises not enough, too many officers leaving

State officials said turnover rates have been trending downward, and during the past five years, the state has provided an array of hiring incentives and recruitment and retention bonuses, as well as restoring step raises for longevity.

It's not right, state officials said, to compare state wages with those paid by counties. By law, wages for state corrections workers must be comparable with what other states pay, and when compared with states such as Arkansas and Oklahoma in 2019, Nebraska paid the best, they said.

"Recruitment and retention issues are not singular to Corrections. It is a challenge in other industries as well," the Corrections Department and the Governor's Office said in a joint statement. "While pay tends to draw people to jobs, it provides no assurance that they will stay. Many other factors come into play."

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes has said previously that Nebraska's low unemployment rate and the difficulty of working in a prison are the main drivers of the difficulty in retaining staff, not competition from county jails.

The debate over wages comes as the state is proposing to build a new prison, a 1,600-bed facility that will require more corrections officers, sergeants and other staff.