 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska congressional delegation joins in attack on Biden tax hikes
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Nebraska congressional delegation joins in attack on Biden tax hikes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Legislative Summit 2019

Nebraska Reps. Don Bacon, Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse (from left) await their turns to speak at the Federal Legislative Summit on Thursday at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

A Nebraska-based coalition has formed in opposition to Washington, D.C., tax hikes that could threaten family farms, businesses, and communities. Members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation joined leaders from the NE Chamber and the Nebraska Farm Bureau to launch “Nebraskans for Tax Truth”, Thursday, May 6. The coalition will focus on ensuring Nebraskans know the truth about how tax hikes would impact Nebraskans in light of proposals floated by President Joe Biden and other members of congress. Discussions in Washington, D.C., have centered around ramping up capital gains, estate (death taxes), and corporate taxes. Coalition partners say raising taxes in these areas would have far-reaching impacts that not only threaten Nebraska’s family businesses and primary economic sectors, but Nebraskans who rely on those businesses for employment. Coalition representatives will look to grow the coalition and partners over the next few months heading into Congressional tax discussions targeted for late summer and early fall. The coalition urged individual Nebraskans to learn more and sign the coalition’s petition in support of common-sense tax policies, particularly post-pandemic, by visiting the coalition’s website at www.nebraskansfortaxtruth.org

All five members of Nebraska's Republican congressional delegation teamed up with the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Thursday to voice their opposition to federal tax hikes proposed by the Biden administration and some members of Congress.

Discussions in Washington have "centered around ramping up capital gains, estate (death) taxes and corporate taxes," the newly formed coalition called Nebraskans for Tax Truth said.

Raising taxes in those areas "would have far-reaching impacts that not only threaten Nebraska's family businesses and primary economic sectors," the coalition said, but also "Nebraskans who rely on those businesses for employment."

Sen. Deb Fischer said "those extreme tax increases would be devastating for Nebraska's families, ag producers and the economy as a whole."

'Basic guardrails': Nebraska senators narrowly advance meatpacking workers protection bill

Rather than focusing on "efforts to tax and spend, and then tax and spend more," Sen. Ben Sasse said, the Biden administration "should be finding more trade markets and cutting red tape so we can keep feeding the world."

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said the decision is "whether we stand with the American farm family ... or watch as large corporations and trust funds gobble up more land, all because of tax considerations."

"I hear strong concerns from our state's ag producers," Rep. Don Bacon said.

Revolutionary consumption tax proposal blocked by Nebraska senators

"Raising tax rates, punishing family businesses and taking dollars out of the pockets of hardworking Americans is the last thing we need right now," Rep. Adrian Smith said.

"No farm or ranch should be broken up or forced to sell because of a government tax burden," Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said.

"It's hard to understand how policymakers could consider curbing American competitiveness just when what America needs most is to move people back into work and rebuild our post-pandemic economy," Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, said.

The new coalition launched its efforts with a virtual news conference. 

Republican gubernatorial candidate endorses revolutionary new state consumption tax
Don Walton: Challenges, change and opportunities in the Legislature

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News