Nebraska congressional delegation joins in attack on Biden tax hikes

All five members of Nebraska's Republican congressional delegation teamed up with the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Thursday to voice their opposition to federal tax hikes proposed by the Biden administration and some members of Congress.

Discussions in Washington have "centered around ramping up capital gains, estate (death) taxes and corporate taxes," the newly formed coalition called Nebraskans for Tax Truth said.

Raising taxes in those areas "would have far-reaching impacts that not only threaten Nebraska's family businesses and primary economic sectors," the coalition said, but also "Nebraskans who rely on those businesses for employment."

Sen. Deb Fischer said "those extreme tax increases would be devastating for Nebraska's families, ag producers and the economy as a whole."

Rather than focusing on "efforts to tax and spend, and then tax and spend more," Sen. Ben Sasse said, the Biden administration "should be finding more trade markets and cutting red tape so we can keep feeding the world."

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said the decision is "whether we stand with the American farm family ... or watch as large corporations and trust funds gobble up more land, all because of tax considerations."