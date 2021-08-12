Nebraska congressional delegation deplores Afghan tragedy

Republicans were "able to have input" in shaping the bill, she said.

"It was encouraging that we had Democrats who reached out to Republicans to work on the infrastructure bill," Fischer said. "I find that hopeful."

But Democrats will be "on their own" when they tee up their proposed $3.5 trillion budget blueprint to expand social and environmental programs, she said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts urged the breakfast gathering in the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to "get vaccinated" for COVID-19, if they haven't already done so, as the new delta strain sweeps across the United States.

"We're not done with it yet," he said, pointing to a surging outbreak nationally and rising hospitalization.

"The single best tool is vaccination," Ricketts said. "The vaccine works."

With workforce development now the leading topic of concern for the state's business community, a number of speakers pointed to strengths and opportunities.

Fischer hailed Nebraska community college job training programs; Sasse said the future argues for "lots more math and science technology."