Nebraska Capitol will host annual tree lighting

The state Capitol will host the 72nd annual Christmas tree lighting and carol sing Sunday at 2 p.m.

Prelude music will begin at 1:30 p.m. KFOR's Charlie Brogan will emcee the program that will later that day be broadcast on KFOR radio at 7 p.m. The Rev. Christine Dempsey, associate pastor of Omaha's Presbyterian Church of the Cross, will do the invocation and benediction.

During the hourlong lighting program, the Waverly Singers and Pinewood Bowl Singers will perform. Gov. Pete Ricketts will offer his 2019 holiday message, and he and first lady Susanne Shore will flip the switch to light the tree.

Traditional carols by those attending the event will follow.

This year's tree, donated by Bobbie and Rick Weatherholt from their yard in Seward, will be in the rotunda through Christmas. Ornaments for the tree were created by Nebraska artists in celebration of the 150th anniversary of statehood.

Holiday music will also be featured in the rotunda Dec. 17 and 18 at noon. Local musicians will perform a Christmas Tuba Concert on the 17th, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Music will play holiday music arranged for french horns on the 18th.

The Capitol will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

