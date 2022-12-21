Nebraska Capitol artwork comes to life in new video project

Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore on Wednesday unveiled a spectacular new video celebrating the artwork in the state Capitol by bringing it to life with movement after capturing the images up close with drone footage.

"The Nebraska Capitol Art Experience — The Story of Nebraska" is a 3-minute presentation of sight and sound.

Jessica Jarosh, managing director at Bailey Lauerman ad agency, joined Gov. Pete Ricketts and the first lady at a news conference extolling the new Nebraska Capitol Art Program, which includes a NebraskaCapitolArt.com website that also presents the images in photos.

The project, led by the first lady, will "help bring the artwork of the Capitol to all Nebraskans," the governor said.

Nebraskans are "very blessed" by the Capitol building, its architecture and its artwork, Ricketts said, which includes mosaics that have what he described as "a classic Roman, Greek feel to mythology" along with depictions of ancient animals and "the first people and the pioneers" who populated the state.

Shore said there will also be a coffee table book depicting the artwork that will be published by the University of Nebraska Press in the third quarter of 2023.

The project coincides with the approaching anniversary marking the beginning of construction of the Capitol in 1922. The building was completed in 1932 at a cost of approximately $10 million without incurring any debt.

"It was designed with art in mind," Shore said.

"There is incredible art throughout the building," Jarosh said, including depiction of "magical, mystical creatures."

Shore said she hopes the project will help attract more people to come and visit the Capitol.

In answer to a question, Shore said she intends to stay engaged in child welfare issues after the governor completes his two terms in January.

Her goal is to "keep making the state better and better for all kids," she said.

Ricketts is expected to be appointed to the Senate to fill the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse on Jan. 8 shortly after Governor-elect Jim Pillen assumes office. The new governor will appoint Sasse's replacement.

Photos: Capitol Art Project Nebraska Capitol Art Experience - The Story of Nebraska "Genius of Water" Capitol Art Project, 12.20 "Genius of Creative Energy" Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20