Proposed legislation to provide a sales tax exemption for business inputs that could have resulted in an estimated $277 million reduction in state revenue by the 2026-27 fiscal year appears headed toward a legislative study following adjournment of the current legislative session.

"It's not ready for prime time," Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, said Friday in supporting further study of the issue and inaction on the bill (LB496) this year.

Linehan sponsored the proposal as one piece of widespread state tax reform and tax reduction being considered in the current legislative session.

"It will take some time," Linehan said.

"To get this right, we believe this needs more study," Jim Greisch, speaking for the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, agreed during a public hearing.

Current language in the bill defines business inputs as "products or services purchased by a business entity from a retailer (which) are used in a way which directly relates to the production of a product or provision of a service" and results in costs passed on to the consumer.

"Ideally, you're trying to be fair," Greisch told the committee. And that requires a "conclusive and effective definition," he said.

Stacy Watson, speaking for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, agreed that the proposed definition of business inputs is "not clear and defined."

"If you don't exempt it, the state taxes it," she said.

At stake are hundreds of millions of dollars of future tax revenue.

The estimated reduction of state general fund revenue was pegged at $159.6 million in fiscal year 2023-24, rising to $251.3 million in 2024-25 with an increasing fiscal impact in subsequent years along with reductions in state highway funding and highway allocation funds for cities and counties.

