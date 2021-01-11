Nebraska bill would require state agencies to look for efficiencies

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced a bill (LB213) Monday to require a review of 191 state agencies to determine if they can be made more cost-effective, with a report due by Jan. 1, 2023.

Briese said he is "looking for efficiencies that can save the state money and improve services to Nebraskans."

His proposal would "complement and build upon the great work of the Ricketts administration in making our state government more efficient," he said.

"We aren't talking about reducing government services or programs," Briese said. "We are talking about making sure that those services and programs are run responsibly, efficiently and with as little waste, duplication of cost or untapped potential as possible."

Among other new bills introduced Monday:

ANTI-DOXING: Sen Adam Morfield introduced a bill (LB227) to control and provide penalties for publishing private or identifying information about an individual on the Internet, typically with malicious intent.

GENDER IDENTITY: Sen. Megan Hunt proposed a measure (LB229) to institute enhanced penalties and civil action for crimes committed because of a victim's gender identity or association with a person of a certain gender identity.