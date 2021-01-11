Nebraska bill would require state agencies to look for efficiencies

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced a bill (LB213) Monday to require a review of 191 state agencies to determine if they can be made more cost-effective, with a report due by Jan. 1, 2023.
Briese said he is "looking for efficiencies that can save the state money and improve services to Nebraskans."
His proposal would "complement and build upon the great work of the Ricketts administration in making our state government more efficient," he said.
"We aren't talking about reducing government services or programs," Briese said. "We are talking about making sure that those services and programs are run responsibly, efficiently and with as little waste, duplication of cost or untapped potential as possible."
Among other new bills introduced Monday:
ANTI-DOXING: Sen Adam Morfield introduced a bill (LB227) to control and provide penalties for publishing private or identifying information about an individual on the Internet, typically with malicious intent.
GENDER IDENTITY: Sen. Megan Hunt proposed a measure (LB229) to institute enhanced penalties and civil action for crimes committed because of a victim's gender identity or association with a person of a certain gender identity.
PUBLIC ACCOMMODATIONS: Hunt introduced a bill (LB230) to prohibit discrimination in public accommodations and on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity under the Nebraska Fair Housing Act.
CONVERSION THERAPY: Hunt introduced another measure (LB231) to prohibit conversion therapy — seeking to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity — for individuals under 19.
CONCEALED WEAPONS: Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon proposed a bill (LB236) to give counties the power to authorize the carrying of concealed weapons.
SOCIAL SECURITY TAX EXEMPTION: Brewer introduced a bill (LB237) to provide a series of expanding state tax exemptions for Social Security benefits.
EARLY TECHNICAL EDUCATION: Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln introduced a bill (LB243) to create an Access College Early Tech Promise Program to help fund educational expenses in community colleges.
UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS: Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas' proposal (LB262) would authorize participation in the state's existing bridge-to-independence program for young adults not lawfully present in the United States.
