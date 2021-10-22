Nebraska attorney general prepared to challenge federal vaccine mandates

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson expressed concern Friday about pending federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates previously announced by the Biden administration and said his office "will be prepared to take appropriate legal action" if they are implemented.

"The attorney general is concerned that some or all of these federal mandates could be unlawful," his office stated in a news release.

Peterson and his staff "plan to carefully review them as they become available," according to the statement.

Vaccination mandates earlier announced by feds would require businesses with 100 or more employees to require their employees either to get vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing; require most health care facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicare reimbursement to vaccinate all their employees; and mandate vaccinations for employees of companies that contract with the federal government.

Federal guidelines for only the latter directive have thus far been released.

"Nebraskans want to know whether these federal mandates are enforceable," the news release from the attorney general's office stated.