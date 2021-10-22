Nebraska attorney general prepared to challenge federal vaccine mandates

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson expressed concern Friday about pending federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates previously announced by the Biden administration and said his office "will be prepared to take appropriate legal action" if they are implemented.
"The attorney general is concerned that some or all of these federal mandates could be unlawful," his office stated in a news release.
Peterson and his staff "plan to carefully review them as they become available," according to the statement.
Vaccination mandates earlier announced by feds would require businesses with 100 or more employees to require their employees either to get vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing; require most health care facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicare reimbursement to vaccinate all their employees; and mandate vaccinations for employees of companies that contract with the federal government.
Federal guidelines for only the latter directive have thus far been released.
"Nebraskans want to know whether these federal mandates are enforceable," the news release from the attorney general's office stated.
"This is understandable since many Nebraskans are facing the loss of their livelihood and are exploring ways to maintain employment without being required to take one of the vaccines," it stated.
As many as 26 state senators have signed a petition outlining plans for a special session to consider legislation prohibiting businesses from requiring employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus. To move forward, 33 senators would have to agree to the plan.
And, on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska joined Republican colleagues in asking President Biden to reconsider the vaccine mandate.
"These unconstitutional actions are not only unprecedented, but they are also a vast federal overreach into individual liberties, personal health decisions and private enterprise," they wrote.
