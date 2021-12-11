Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson won't seek reelection in 2022, according to a note he wrote to family and friends that was obtained by the Journal Star on Saturday.

Peterson, a Republican who previously was assistant state attorney general, was first elected in 2014 and ran uncontested in 2018.

During his tenure, Peterson notably opposed several policies that were put in place by the Obama administration.

In October 2015, Texas, Kansas and Louisiana filed a federal lawsuit — which Nebraska and Wisconsin later joined — over a part of the Affordable Care Act that required states to pay a portion of the Health Insurance Providers Fee to help fund the health insurance law.

Then in 2018, Nebraska joined seven states suing the federal government to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protecting undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children from deportation.