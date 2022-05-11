Nebraska and Lancaster County record 32% voter turnout in Tuesday's primary

With 32% of Nebraska voters casting ballots, Tuesday's primary is likely to have the second highest voter turnout in a statewide gubernatorial primary when the vote is made official, according to Civic Nebraska.

There were 396,228 ballots cast across Nebraska after more than 230,000 early ballots were requested.

The 2020 primary would still be No. 1 with 492,580 ballots cast.

In Lancaster County, 32% of registered voters -- or 64,419 people -- cast ballots. An additional 2,750 early vote ballots will be counted later this week and 808 provisional ballots will be reviewed, according to Election Commissioner Dave Shively.

Provisional ballots are cast by voters who went to a polling place after not receiving a requested early mail-in ballot or by voters who thought they were registered but their polling place lacked records of their registration.

The primary was administered safely and securely with few issues, according to Civic Nebraska’s nonpartisan poll observers and day-of voter queries to the Election Protection Line.

