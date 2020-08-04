Nebraska AG joins letter urging use of legal authority to increase availability of COVID-19 drug

In the letter, the coalition led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry urged the federal government to exercise its rights under the Bayh-Dole Act, which involves patents that come from federal government-funded research, to ensure drug manufacturers can meet the market demand and that Americans can afford to buy it.

Despite a cost of between $1 and $5 to make the drug, Gilead has set the price at an "outrageous and unconscionable" $3,200 per treatment course, they said.

"Gilead should not profit from the pandemic and it should be pushed to do more to help more people," the state AGs said in the letter.

Under the act, the NIH and FDA have the authority to license remdesivir to other manufacturers to scale up production and distribution and ensure the drug is made available to all those in need at a reasonable price, the attorneys general said.

If not, they asked the agencies to assign the authority to the states to use.

"The bipartisan coalition stands ready to ensure that drug manufacturers are licensed to meet market demand during this public health crisis," they said.