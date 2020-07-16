Nebraska AG files lawsuit against Omaha stem cell clinic

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on Thursday filed a lawsuit against an Omaha-based stem cell clinic.
The lawsuit, filed in Douglas County District Court, alleges that the Regenerative Medicine & Anti-Aging Institute of Omaha and its owners, Travis and Emily Autor, made more than $2 million by making deceptive and misleading statements to consumers regarding the ability of their stem cell therapy to treat specific diseases and health conditions.
The lawsuit also alleges the clinic misrepresented that stem cell therapy is safe and that larger doses are more effective, without possessing the necessary evidence to make these types of claims.
It seeks to stop the clinic from making deceptive and misleading claims regarding its treatments, to refund money to patients and to pay an undetermined amount of civil penalties.
According to Peterson, the Autors operate a network of companies across the country that advertise and sell stem cell therapy directly to consumers, with clinics also located in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
Though the Food and Drug Administration has noted stem cells' potential to treat and cure some diseases and medical conditions, the therapy is not FDA-approved. In September, the FDA warned consumers that the unapproved use of stem cell treatments can be “particularly unsafe,” and may lead to adverse reactions, such as the failure of cells to function as expected and tumor growth.
In December, the FDA specifically warned about unapproved stem cell products marketed as containing exosomes, saying in a public safety notification that there were numerous reports of serious adverse effects in patients using the products. Peterson's lawsuit says that the Regenerative Medicine & Anti-Aging Institute was advertising and administering unapproved exosome products to consumers.
“Consumers are entitled to accurate and truthful information about any product or service, but especially those products that affect their health and well-being," Peterson said in a news release. "With today’s filing, we remind all healthcare providers and other businesses that they will be held accountable for the representations they make to consumers.”
