Nebraska AG files lawsuit against Omaha stem cell clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on Thursday filed a lawsuit against an Omaha-based stem cell clinic.

The lawsuit, filed in Douglas County District Court, alleges that the Regenerative Medicine & Anti-Aging Institute of Omaha and its owners, Travis and Emily Autor, made more than $2 million by making deceptive and misleading statements to consumers regarding the ability of their stem cell therapy to treat specific diseases and health conditions.

The lawsuit also alleges the clinic misrepresented that stem cell therapy is safe and that larger doses are more effective, without possessing the necessary evidence to make these types of claims.

It seeks to stop the clinic from making deceptive and misleading claims regarding its treatments, to refund money to patients and to pay an undetermined amount of civil penalties.

According to Peterson, the Autors operate a network of companies across the country that advertise and sell stem cell therapy directly to consumers, with clinics also located in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.