Nebraska took its turn at the forefront of the nationwide abortion debate on Wednesday and senators advanced a bill that would ban abortions if cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.

The bill (LB626) from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, which would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after about six weeks gestation, secured 33 votes to invoke cloture and shut down a filibuster.

How they voted Senators voted 33-16 on Wednesday to stop debate on a bill (LB626) to prohibit doctors from performing an abortion if cardiac activity is detected in an embryo during an ultrasound. Those votes were also repeated to advance the bill to second round. Voting yes (33) Aguilar, Albrecht, Arch, Armendariz, Ballard, Bosn, Bostelman, Brandt, Brewer, Briese, Clements, DeKay, Dorn, Dover, Erdman, Halloran, Hansen, Hardin, Holdcroft, Hughes, Ibach, Jacobson, Kauth, Linehan, Lippincott, Lowe, McDonnell, Moser, Murman, Riepe, Sanders, Slama, von Gillern Voting no (16) Blood, Bostar, Cavanaugh, J., Cavanaugh, M., Conrad, Day, DeBoer, Dungan, Fredrickson, Hunt, McKinney, Raybould, Vargas, Walz, Wayne, Wishart

Thirty-three senators — all Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, as well as Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, a registered Democrat — voted to end debate and advance the bill.

The back-and-forth inside and outside of the legislative chamber illustrated the polarization that has gripped Nebraska and U.S. at large on the issue of abortion in the 10 months since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Roe v. Wade decision.

The conservative majority on the court sent the decision about whether or not to restrict abortion back to the hands of state lawmakers last June.

Several states have already done so, either through so-called “trigger bills” that went into effect when the Roe decision was overturned — a bill from Albrecht last year that would have done the same fell just short of breaking a filibuster — or in legislative sessions earlier this year.

On Wednesday, all eyes were on Nebraska.

Senators were met at the doors of the Capitol before Day 60 gaveled into session by advocates on either side of the debate, while supporters and opponents also organized rallies and filled the balconies to watch senators’ deliberations.

At one point, supporters of the bill, including Catholics from around the state and others dressed in red, sat in the south balcony of the legislative chamber, while opponents led by Nebraskans for Abortion Access filled the north balcony clad in green.

Over the noon hour, both camps huddled in competing rallies to bolster their support and pledge to keep fighting for their side.

In the Rotunda, Omaha Sens. Megan Hunt and Machaela Cavanaugh and several religious leaders told roughly 150 opponents of LB626 that people of faith did not “speak with one voice” when it came to their views on abortion.

Debra McKnight, the founding pastor of Urban Abbey in Omaha, said LB626 was more about controlling women’s bodies than it was about protecting children, as supporters of the bill had claimed.

“This ban is not an act of faith I can get behind,” McKnight told the crowd.

Rabbi Deana Berezin of Temple Israel in Omaha said the Jewish faith considers a fetus as linked to but not superseding the life of the mother. Abortion is not only permitted, but required when a pregnant person’s life is in danger under Judaism, she said.

Berezin pointed out that the vote from senators was coming during the Jewish holiday of Passover that celebrates the Israelites’ uprising and escape from slavery in Egypt —“an entire people rising up in one voice saying ‘let my people go’ so they could worship God.

“I stand here today as did my ancestors before me to demand religious liberty in the face of those who stand to hold it captive,” Berezin said.

On the sunny and windy north steps of the Capitol, flanked by Gov. Jim Pillen and two dozen other senators, Albrecht greeted about 200 supporters who showed up to support LB626.

Children roamed through the crowd and one small boy wandered up to the line of speakers several times during the event, which featured signs proclaiming “Protect Their Beating Hearts” and “A Heartbeat is a Universal Sign of Life.”

Tom Venzor, executive director for the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said Albrecht’s bill could save “thousands of babies each year from elective abortions,” while Dr. Elena Kraus of Lincoln, a specialist in maternal fetal medicine, said it would empower doctors “to use their reasonable medical judgment when a woman’s life could be at risk.”

Pillen said Wednesday was one of the most important days in the last 50 years, since the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion was handed down by the nation’s highest court.

“This is the most important time for all of us to get this across the finish line,” Pillen said.

The physical separation between both rallies was reflected among legislators on either side of the debate that ended after 7 p.m. Wednesday, with senators staking out their position, but no one signaling they could be persuaded by either side.

Albrecht described her bill as the most “doctor and woman friendly” abortion ban in the country, saying it did not authorize criminal prosecution of doctors who perform an abortion after cardiac activity is detected, nor did it create a civil action for physicians to be sued.

But opponents to the bill, including Lincoln Sen. George Dungan and Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, said the bill did not repeal any existing criminal sanctions in state law.

If proponents of the bill wanted to make it clear LB626 would not criminalize abortions, language would have been added doing so, Dungan said.

“We already have the crime on the statutes,” Dungan said. “We are creating a framework that a lack of adherence to would result in penalties.”

John Cavanaugh said a prosecutor seeking to boost their political career could use the language in LB626 to go after doctors who perform abortions.

Sen. Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln, who was sworn in on Tuesday to replace former Sen. Suzanne Geist, said prosecutors would not read language into statute that isn’t plainly there, however.

And Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar said opponents' claims that women or doctors could be prosecuted if LB626 becomes law was not only wrong, but was doing more harm than the bill itself by spreading fear.

But opponents of the bill called LB626 problematic and said ambiguous language within it could be used to go after doctors and women.

"This is not a clear legal document," said Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who pointed out the bill did not repeal existing penalties for abortion already codified within Nebraska state statute. "It is problematic to its core."

Cavanaugh said doctors who testified in opposition to the bill in February told a committee that the bill would hurt their patients by preventing health care professionals from providing care to pregnant women until it was clear they would not face legal consequences if the pregnancy ended.

"This is not a partisan issue, this is a health care issue we have no business in," Cavanaugh said.

Sen. Jen Day of Gretna passed around Tic Tacs to other senators and pointed out that at six weeks' gestation, embryos were roughly half the size of the small breath mints. She said at that gestational age, embryos do not have any definable characteristics, but rather looked like a tadpole.

That drew criticism from several senators, including Sen. Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn, who said he believed that "standing for life can never be wrong."

"To compare my children, your children, our children, to a piece of candy?" von Gillern said. "I'm more than disappointed."

Several senators, including von Gillern and Rob Clements of Elmwood, told personal stories about adopting children or unplanned pregnancies of family members where the child was later adopted, adding those experiences had solidified their beliefs that abortion was wrong.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte told lawmakers about the birth of his son at 24 weeks gestation. His son died five weeks later.

“Nobody is going to convince me my son did not deserve to live,” Jacobson said. “He was a real child. We need to protect human life. This is not health care when the perfect result is you take a life.”

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart said LB626 held “a cynical view of women” and warned the Legislature that last year’s trigger bill contained several provisions that would have prevented women from seeking care for ectopic pregnancies or in vitro fertilization.

Wishart, and later Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, also said the Legislature could be doing more to make choosing to go forward with pregnancies easier by expanding social programs.

“Why don’t we do that?” Wishart said. “Why do we automatically go to removing somebody’s choice and exposing them, potentially, to criminal penalties?”

Ultimately, however, no one was persuaded and Albrecht received the 33 votes necessary to break a filibuster.

After the vote, opponents of the bill remained in the Rotunda chanting “bans off our bodies” and “my body, my choice,” forcing the Nebraska State Patrol and the sergeants-at-arms to shut the outer door to the legislative chamber.

Andi Curry Grubb, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska’s director of public affairs, said she and other opponents were not surprised by the outcome.

“It’s what we expected,” Grubb said, adding senators who supported the bill did not consider the effects similar bills have had in other states, and “continually discounted the voice of experts and medical professionals and the majority of Nebraskans.”

Grubb said opponents would continue to work to try and communicate the impacts of the bill to senators before LB626 comes back for second-round consideration.

“These people came here today because they care deeply about this issue,” she said, referring to opponents. “They’re not going to give up and neither are we.”

The ACLU of Nebraska, in a statement, said it planned to continue mobilizing Nebraskans to change the vote ahead of the next round.

“State senators who support this near-total ban are disregarding what most Nebraskans want, ignoring clear warnings from medical professionals, and preparing to rob Nebraskans of their freedom to control their own bodies, lives and futures,” said Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel.

The Nebraska Family Alliance, on the other hand, hailed the vote as “a major pro-life victory.”

“It’s past time for our laws to see unborn children for who they are – girls and boys who should be celebrated, valued, and protected,” said policy director Nate Grasz. “We will continue working with pro-life senators and Governor Pillen to ensure the bill crosses the finish line.”

Albrecht, who received hugs from more than a dozen of her colleagues after the vote was passed, said debate over the bill is “not over ’til it’s over.”

A proposed amendment from Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston — who didn’t speak during Wednesday’s debate, but voted for cloture and to advance the bill — extends the time a woman could seek an abortion to 12 weeks. His amendment could come up during the next round.

But Albrecht said she thinks most senators will reject it like they did last summer when the 12-week proposal was floated as the subject of potential special session. She said she remains focused on pushing LB626 forward.

“I’m feeling good that we should be able to get this done this year,” she said. “Nebraskans have waited 50 years; 50 years they’ve been praying for this.”

Photos: Abortion debate at Nebraska Legislature