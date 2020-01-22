2nd time a charm for development at 41st and Randolph; 13 new homes planned

More than 15 years ago, a plan for redevelopment near 40th and Randolph streets so riled up area residents it led to the formation of the Witherbee Neighborhood Association to oppose it.
Wednesday, that same association gave its blessing to new plans for the same site.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission gave its blessing, too, voting 9-0 to approve a special permit allowing 13 new homes on just more than 4 acres at 41st and Randolph.
That's much less of a footprint than the 2003 plan, which called for a child care center and 32 condo units.
After sparking neighborhood opposition, that plan was unanimously voted down by the Planning Commission.
But this time around, members of the commission praised the developers, Ken and Lana Rosburg, for being willing to work with the neighborhood to make the project acceptable.
The Rosburgs, who own more than half of the land bounded by Randolph, J, 40th and 42nd streets, agreed to limit the number of homes on the site to 18 — 13 new ones and five existing ones — even though zoning laws allow them to have up to 24. They also agreed to home designs the association recommended.
Those changes came after concerns were raised during a neighborhood meeting the Rosburgs organized earlier this month.
"This is a model that I'd like to see replicated" by other developers, said Commissioner Deane Finnegan.
Commissioner Cristy Joy called the proposal "a wonderful infill project."
Currently, much of the area is what amounts to an urban acreage with a house and outbuilding. The Rosburgs bought the acreage property and several others out of foreclosure after the previous owner — who had proposed the failed 2003 redevelopment plan — defaulted. The current redevelopment plan calls for new homes surrounding a circle drive off Randolph Street.
The Witherbee Neighborhood Association gave the development its conditional approval.
In a resolution sent to its members and the Planning Commission, the association's board said the scale of the proposed development was "in line with (neighborhood) goals." The group said its support was dependent on limiting the number of units and home styles that would fit in with existing structures.
Not all neighborhood members were in favor of the plan, however. Though no one testified in opposition at Wednesday's hearing, five people sent emails to the commission expressing their opposition.
Their general concerns included, among other things, an increase in traffic, loss of trees, loss of privacy and a possible increase in storm runoff.
"I love our established neighborhood, so please don't ruin a wonderful thing by allowing redevelopment after 70-plus years," said an email from Erin Davis, whose home borders the property.
