2nd time a charm for development at 41st and Randolph; 13 new homes planned

More than 15 years ago, a plan for redevelopment near 40th and Randolph streets so riled up area residents it led to the formation of the Witherbee Neighborhood Association to oppose it.

Wednesday, that same association gave its blessing to new plans for the same site.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission gave its blessing, too, voting 9-0 to approve a special permit allowing 13 new homes on just more than 4 acres at 41st and Randolph.

That's much less of a footprint than the 2003 plan, which called for a child care center and 32 condo units.

After sparking neighborhood opposition, that plan was unanimously voted down by the Planning Commission.

But this time around, members of the commission praised the developers, Ken and Lana Rosburg, for being willing to work with the neighborhood to make the project acceptable.

The Rosburgs, who own more than half of the land bounded by Randolph, J, 40th and 42nd streets, agreed to limit the number of homes on the site to 18 — 13 new ones and five existing ones — even though zoning laws allow them to have up to 24. They also agreed to home designs the association recommended.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}