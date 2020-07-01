National Guard points to its coronavirus record after internal complaint

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An anonymous Nebraska National Guard soldier has reached out to state senators to express concerns about whether Guard personnel are being adequately protected from infection by COVID-19.

While the state's adjutant general has provided "clear guidance" on the need to wear masks and practice social distancing, that guidance is "widely ignored by officers and enlisted alike," the person wrote in an email sent Sunday to senators and members of the news media.

"We are about to send hundreds of Nebraska's sons and daughters to Arkansas to train in the middle of a global pandemic," the Guard member wrote.

Asked to respond to those concerns, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska's adjutant general, said "we are taking measures to ensure that Guard members are protected (and) while we acknowledge that we can't stop training, it may not be performed as robustly" as a result of the virus.

The National Guard announced Wednesday it had decided to modify its summer training plans, canceling the scheduled trip to Arkansas by the 1-134th Cavalry Squadron and replacing it with modified annual training maneuvers in Nebraska.

The change in plans impacts about 280 soldiers.