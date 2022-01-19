More than 100 new bills include restrictions on abortion pill

A total of 102 bills and resolutions were introduced on Wednesday, including:
MEDICAL ABORTION: Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist introduced a bill (LB1086) prohibiting doctors from providing abortion-inducing drugs to pregnant women after seven weeks of gestation. Doctors who do provide medication abortions would be required to file a report with the state.
DUAL ENROLLMENT: Sen. John Stinner of Gering wants to appropriate (LB1087) $15 million to Nebraska’s community colleges to expand opportunities for high school students to get college credit.
NUCLEAR STUDY: Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard sponsored a bill (LB1100) appropriating $1 million in federal stimulus funds for a feasibility study for new nuclear reactors throughout Nebraska.
ENVIRONMENTAL CLEANUP: The Environmental Response Act (LB1102) proposed by Bostelman would provide the director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy more power to take action to clean up pollutants and assess penalties. It would also create a cash fund to pay for expenses incurred by the state.
AUTISM PLATES: Nebraskans would be able to purchase Autism Awareness license plate under a bill (LB1105) from Sen. Jen Day of Gretna.
ELECTIONS: A bill (LB1121) from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston would require inspectors employed by the Secretary of State to inspect vote counting devices before each election to ensure they aren’t connected to the internet. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard brought a bill (LB1123) that would prohibit election commissioners from counting any ballots before all polling places in the state have closed.
CONTRACEPTIVES: Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld introduced legislation (LB1129) requiring the state to provide free contraceptives to any woman who requests one.
COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: More inmates eligible to be placed in community corrections or transitional houses would be allowed to do so, under a bill (LB1154) from Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney.
SCHOOL MATERIALS: Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue introduced a bill (LB1158) that would allow parents and guardians to request textbooks, websites or other curriculum materials, including teacher training materials, and request their children be excused from certain instruction.
NITRATES: Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart brought a bill (LB1160) that would tag $10 million in federal stimulus funds for the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to provide grants for reverse osmosis systems to small and rural communities with high nitrate levels in drinking water.
INTERNSHIPS: Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk is seeking $30 million in federal funds to create an internship program under the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and $20 million in federal funds to create a Department of Labor grant program to retain workers.
TEACHER PAY: Morfeld also sponsored a bill (LB1131) to give teachers, child care workers and health care workers in Nebraska a $1,000 bonus from federal stimulus funds. A bill (LB1169) by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn would use federal stimulus money to provide $5,000 grants to teachers in their first four years of their careers earning less than $75,000 annually.
