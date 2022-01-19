More than 100 new bills include restrictions on abortion pill

ELECTIONS: A bill (LB1121) from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston would require inspectors employed by the Secretary of State to inspect vote counting devices before each election to ensure they aren’t connected to the internet. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard brought a bill (LB1123) that would prohibit election commissioners from counting any ballots before all polling places in the state have closed.

CONTRACEPTIVES: Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld introduced legislation (LB1129) requiring the state to provide free contraceptives to any woman who requests one.

COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: More inmates eligible to be placed in community corrections or transitional houses would be allowed to do so, under a bill (LB1154) from Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney.

SCHOOL MATERIALS: Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue introduced a bill (LB1158) that would allow parents and guardians to request textbooks, websites or other curriculum materials, including teacher training materials, and request their children be excused from certain instruction.