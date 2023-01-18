Money to design East Beltway near Lincoln among final bills introduced in 2023 session

A little more than a month after the South Beltway opened, state senators have sponsored legislation to begin paving the way for the East Beltway.

Sen. Beau Ballard and six other Lincoln-area lawmakers co-sponsored a bill (LB721) appropriating $25 million in general fund tax dollars to begin planning for the next section of roadway.

If appropriated, the funds would be used to conduct an environmental impact study, design the expressway system and to begin purchasing right-of-way in order to build it, Ballard said.

“I think it’s critical for Lincoln to continue this conversation,” he said. “The South Beltway has been an incredible asset to this community and the East Beltway would do the same.”

Work on the South Beltway, an 11-mile stretch of highway running between U.S. 77 and 120th Street along Saltillo Road south of Lincoln, began in 2020 as a way to pull commercial truck traffic off of the former Nebraska 2 route through the Capital City.

The $352 million project completed by Hawkins Construction employed 300 people and was opened six months ahead of schedule in mid-December. Work is ongoing on two interchanges along the route.

Ballard, who was appointed to represent District 21 in the Legislature following former state Sen. Mike Hilgers’ election as attorney general, said he hopes to continue moving the East Beltway project to fruition.

“I would love to spearhead those efforts to move the beltway forward,” he said.

The 13-mile project, part of a concept dating back to the 1960s, would run along a north-south corridor between Nebraska 2 east of Lincoln and Interstate 80 near Waverly and has long been identified as a priority by city and county officials. It would complete an expressway loop around the city that includes I-80 on the north and U.S. 77 on the west.

Lincoln Sens. Danielle Conrad, George Dungan, Suzanne Geist and Anna Wishart also signed onto the bill. Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth and Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, both of whom represent parts of southern Lancaster County, were also co-signers.

There were 190 bills and resolutions introduced on Wednesday, the final day lawmakers could sponsor legislation for the 2023 session, including:

PAROLE BOARD: Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney’s bill (LB631) would change the membership and quorum requirements of the Board of Parole. Members could not be absent more than three times in one year, and four of five members must be present in order for the board to conduct business.

CANNABIS: McKinney also introduced a measure (LB634) legalizing and regulating cannabis in Nebraska for individuals over the age of 21, while those convicted of crimes involving marijuana, with the exception of violent felonies and other crimes, would have their slates wiped clean.

COVID VACCINATION: Members of the Nebraska National Guard who were discharged for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine would be asked to re-enlist, or have their status changed to honorably discharged under a bill (LB642) from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon.

PUBLIC RECORDS: Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell wants records relating to state and local government cybersecurity capabilities withheld from the public under his bill (LB650).

VOTER ID: Sen. Jen Day of Gretna introduced a bill (LB675) outlining a wide range of photo identification cards that could be shown at the polling place before voting. Acceptable cards include: driver’s licenses, state ID cards, student IDs, passports, a government employee ID, tribal ID, Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid card, citizenship certificate, hunting, fishing or concealed carry license and more.

HIGHWAY BONDS: Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus brought a bill (LB706) for Nebraska to issue $450 million in bonds for construction of a state expressway system and other surface transportation projects. The bonds would need to be paid off by June 30, 2042.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE: Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh’s bill (LB715) would require the governor to apply for emergency rental assistance under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and disburse the funds to eligible recipients.

RATEPAYER FUNDS: Public power districts or electrical cooperatives would be prohibited from using ratepayer funds to campaign for or against candidates for office or a ballot question, under a bill (LB725) from Lincoln Sen. George Dungan.

INVESTMENTS: Managers of public investment funds would only be able to consider financial factors and would be prohibited from divesting from companies based on political, social, or ideological reasons under a bill (LB743) from Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Millard.

GUNS AT CAPITOL: Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh introduced legislation (LB749) prohibiting anyone other than law enforcement or military personnel from carrying a deadly weapon on the state Capitol grounds.

WINNER TAKES ALL: Sen. Loren Lippincott of Central City introduced a bill (LB764) to make Nebraska a winner-take-all state in the Electoral College.

NURSING SCHOLARSHIPS: A proposal (LB794) from Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne would provide benefits to nonresident nursing students attending a postsecondary institution in Nebraska if they agree to work in Nebraska for three years upon graduation.

SUPERINTENDENT PAY: Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil sponsored a bill (LB800) capping superintendent and educational service unit director pay at five times the amount of a beginning teacher in the same district.

ONE LICENSE PLATE: Registered vehicles in Nebraska would only need to display one license plate under a proposed change (LB807) from Sen. Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn.

HAND COUNT BALLOTS: Candidates for legislative office who lose by less than 1% of the winner’s vote total could request a hand recount under a bill (LB808) from Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings.

STUDENT RESTRAINT: Murman also sponsored a bill (LB811) allowing teachers to use "reasonable physical intervention" to restrain students if they are posing a threat to another person. Schools would also be required to conduct annual behavioral awareness and intervention training.

EDUCATION BOARD: A constitutional amendment (LR28C) from Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn would change the State Board of Education from eight members to seven who would be appointed by the governor to six-year terms.

