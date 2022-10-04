'Misleading and deceitful' — Mailer uses suggestive photos to attack legislative candidate

A flyer that landed in northeast Lincoln mailboxes last week accusing a legislative candidate of trying to “radically transform” the state itself radically transformed the person it was attacking.

So much so that the mailer attacking George Dungan, who will square off against Russ Barger for the District 26 seat in November, features two black-and-white photos of shirtless men who are not Dungan.

The public defender who ran second in the primary said the mailer, which states it was paid for by Nebraska Federation for Children, was "misleading and deceitful" in several ways.

While it features a photo of the actual Dungan on one side, it also takes aim at Dungan for attending American University in Washington, D.C., where he earned a law degree after graduating from the University of Kansas.

And it states he supports an environmental policy that would purportedly raise taxes and drive up energy costs, as well as prohibiting businesses from asking about criminal history when hiring.

“It is clear that they do not know my position on any issue, considering they do not even know who I am or what I look like,” Dungan said.

Barger, reached by phone Monday, called the mailer “super tacky” and said he was not involved in its creation, nor did he give it his approval.

“I’ve not been in contact with (Nebraska Federation for Children),” Barger said. “They are doing that on their own. That was kind of a tasteless mailer, I would never approve anything like that.”

Although focusing on environmental and labor issues, the group that paid for the attack ad on Dungan is largely funded through a Washington, D.C.-based group founded and formerly run by Betsy DeVos, who served as education secretary for former President Donald Trump.

The American Federation for Children describes itself as a school choice organization and has backed candidates and initiatives who support expanding charter schools and private school vouchers in states like Wisconsin and Arizona.

But the group has other connections to the Cornhusker state, too.

Corey DeAngelis, a national research director for the American Federation for Children, appeared on Gov. Pete Ricketts’ “The Nebraska Way” podcast in September 2021 to discuss school choice initiatives.

DeAngelis has also used his social media platform to comment on debates over school choice legislation in Nebraska, including debates in 2021 and 2022 about a plan (LB364) from Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn to provide incentives to taxpayers who donate to private school scholarship programs.

The Nebraska Federation for Children, its state affiliate, registered with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission as an independent political action committee in April 2020, but did not report any activity until 2021.

Christina Usher, a partner at the Mattson Ricketts law firm in Lincoln, is listed as the committee’s treasurer. Usher did not respond to a phone call and email seeking comment.

Along with in-kind donations from American Federation for Children, the PAC has reported $25,000 donations from Ken Stinson, a former chairman of the Kiewit Corporation; and James Timmerman, the vice president of administration for Nebraska Beef; $10,000 from Stinson's wife, Ann; well as $1,000 from Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen, and $500 from Hal Daub, a former congressman and Omaha mayor.

The PAC reported direct contributions to two dozen state lawmakers in 2021.

Most of the donations were made to Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature — the largest was $5,000 to Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island — although some registered Democrats also benefited.

Both donations and spending have increased in 2022 ahead of the legislative elections, according to campaign finance reports.

During the period leading up to the May primary, Nebraska Federation for Children reported more than $160,000 in receipts, including $100,000 from American Federation for Children, and nearly 20 individual donors.

Most of its spending was with Axiom Strategies, a Kansas City-based election consulting firm that has historically worked with Republican candidates in Nebraska and elsewhere.

A spokesperson from Axiom Strategies said the company has not done any mailers for the general election in the District 26 race and is not responsible for the ad attacking Dungan.

Nebraska Federation for Children spent more than $10,600 supporting Barger ahead of his primary election win, according to a finance report filed after the May primary.

Barger said he thinks "competition in the school system is good," but added: "I don't know what the best system for that is."

A former assistant attorney general and clerk for the National Right to Life Committee in Washington, D.C., Barger defeated Dungan, a public defender, by 290 votes in a four-way race to replace Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen, who is term-limited.

Nebraska Federation for Children also supported former Omaha Sen. Merv Riepe, who is seeking election to District 12 after Sen. Steve Lathrop defeated him in 2018; and Christian Mirch, who is challenging Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh for the District 6 seat.

Campaign finance reports show the committee has also purchased flyers opposing Cavanaugh.

The ad that was sent to voters in District 26 last week comes about two years after another legislative race used a photo of an individual that was not the candidate the ad was trying to portray in a negative light.

In 2020, a flyer from then-state Sen. Andrew La Grone featured a photo of a volunteer for his challenger — now-Sen. Jen Day — instead of Day, who went on to win the District 49 election.

Dungan said the flyer isn’t the first time in this electoral cycle that he’s been portrayed as someone he’s not. A video advertisement posted to Nebraska Federation for Children's YouTube page also uses pictures of men that are not Dungan.

“I was hoping to have this campaign centered around issues that matter to those of us from northeast Lincoln and not childish, lazy political games from someone trying to buy a seat in the Legislature,” he said.

This story was updated on Oct. 4 to include a clarification that Axiom Strategies was not responsible for producing the mailer attacking Dungan.