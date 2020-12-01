Minus the big tree, Capitol looks for different ways to celebrate Christmas

Once again, the pandemic spoils the party.
That means no traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony and carols this year at the Nebraska Capitol because, well, no Christmas tree.
At least not in the Rotunda.
The holiday will be observed, but in a slightly different manner, to keep staff and the public away from the coronavirus by avoiding the three C's: crowded spaces, close contact and confined spaces, according to the Capitol Commission.
The staff in several agencies are involved each year in cutting a tall pine or fir tree donated by a family or tree nursery in Southeast Nebraska, and then hauling it into the Capitol, placing it in the second floor rotunda and decorating it. That puts a large number of people in close proximity, which could lead to infection.
This year, to celebrate the Christmas season, the commission will place colored lights on two large concolor firs at the base of the Capitol's north plaza. The lights will be put on the trees later this week. A smaller tree will also be placed and decorated in the reception room of the governor's office in the northeast quadrant of the second floor.
A display of photographs of the sesquicentennial commissioned ornaments, designed for the annual Christmas tree, will be in the first-floor rotunda. The ornaments, designed by local artists, follow themes related to Natives, state wildlife, agriculture and history.
The Capitol will be open for tours throughout the holiday season. Free guided tours are conducted on the hour, except noon, beginning at 9 a.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays. The last tour of the day begins at 4 p.m.
Depending on health directives, tour group sizes may be limited to 10 people. Face masks are encouraged.
More information on tours is available by calling 402-471-0448.
The 2020 Capitol Commemorative Ornament will also be available for purchase in two ways. You can call 402-471-3447 for curbside pickup from the History Nebraska Museum located at 15th and P streets. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cost of the ornament is $21.95.
Ornaments are also available from the Capitol Commission by calling 402-471-0449 or emailing roxanne.smith@nebraska.gov.
In writing about the 2020 ornament, Smith said it was meant to focus attention on the beauty of Nebraska’s flora as represented on the Capitol's 14th floor in the Memorial Chamber. There, citizens are honored who work together in service of others, the highest calling.
"During 2020 we remember and honor Nebraskans in service: the medical professionals, doctors, nurses and researchers, who are on the front line of the pandemic response; the police and firefighters who keep our state safe; those working to feed the hungry in this time of uncertainty, and members of the National Guard who have been called to help with the pandemic response," Smith wrote.
The 2020 ornament features a stylized thistle. Nebraska has five native thistles which are an important part of the prairie ecosystem providing food for native insects, birds and mammals.
PHOTOS OF CAPITOL ORNAMENTS:
