Minus the big tree, Capitol looks for different ways to celebrate Christmas

The Capitol will be open for tours throughout the holiday season. Free guided tours are conducted on the hour, except noon, beginning at 9 a.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays. The last tour of the day begins at 4 p.m.

Depending on health directives, tour group sizes may be limited to 10 people. Face masks are encouraged.

More information on tours is available by calling 402-471-0448.

The 2020 Capitol Commemorative Ornament will also be available for purchase in two ways. You can call 402-471-3447 for curbside pickup from the History Nebraska Museum located at 15th and P streets. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cost of the ornament is $21.95.

Ornaments are also available from the Capitol Commission by calling 402-471-0449 or emailing roxanne.smith@nebraska.gov.

In writing about the 2020 ornament, Smith said it was meant to focus attention on the beauty of Nebraska’s flora as represented on the Capitol's 14th floor in the Memorial Chamber. There, citizens are honored who work together in service of others, the highest calling.