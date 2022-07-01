 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minimum wage petition says it has signatures needed to appear on November ballot

Organizers of a petition drive seeking to raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 per hour say they have gathered the signatures needed to put the issue on the November ballot.

Raise the Wage Nebraska said in a news release Friday it has collected more than 130,000 signatures across the state a week before the July 7 deadline for submitting names to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

Campaign manager Kate Wolfe said the petition will continue to circulate up until next week's deadline.

"We're not done collecting signatures," Wolfe said. "I think it's important for as many citizens who want to weigh in get a chance to sign the petition, so we're still going to be out there."

The campaign, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026, kicked off its effort in November 2021.

If approved for the ballot and passed by voters, Nebraska's minimum wage would increase from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour on Jan. 1 2023.

The minimum wage would then increase to $12 per hour in 2024, $13.50 per hour in 2025, and $15 per hour in 2026, "to be adjusted annually thereafter to account for increases in the cost of living."

Increasing the minimum wage would benefit about one in five workers in Nebraska, affecting 195,000 people, according to the campaign.

Wolfe said the contract circulators and volunteers collecting signatures have received positive feedback from voters.

"What we've heard is across the board it's needed," she said.

Raise the Wage Nebraska is a coalition including the ACLU of Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed, the Nebraska State AFL-CIO and the NAACP Lincoln Branch.

Petition sponsors include Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney, Zeke Rouse of Lincoln and Nancy Williams of Omaha.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

