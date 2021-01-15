Minimal threat of violence foreseen at state Capitol on Sunday

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers notified senators Friday that an ongoing law enforcement assessment finds "a minimal credible threat" of violence at the state Capitol on Sunday, when armed rallies are planned nationally to protest the results of the presidential election.
Supporters of President Donald Trump have vowed to organize protest rallies at all state capitols to claim that Trump really won the election, not President-elect Joe Biden.
The Nebraska State Patrol is coordinating with local and national law enforcement authorities, including the Lincoln Police Department, the Omaha Police Department and the FBI, in monitoring any threats to the state Capitol, Hilgers wrote his colleagues.
With the current assessment suggesting a minimal credible threat, the Speaker said, the Capitol will continue to be open Sunday and operate as usual.
"Safety is a top concern of ours," the Lincoln senator said.
"Starting earlier this week, and continuing through the inaugural, there has been and will be an increased presence of uniformed law enforcement in the Capitol," he said.
Safety and security concerns have been paramount in the wake of last week's violent assault on the nation's Capitol in Washington by armed supporters of Trump that killed five people, sent members of Congress rushing into hiding and caused damage throughout the building.
The Legislature adjourned Friday to return "at the call of the Speaker," instead of specifically designating Tuesday for their return as originally planned.
"My current plan is for us to convene Tuesday morning as scheduled," Hilgers said.
Meanwhile, Hilgers announced that the Legislature will adjust its normal procedures to meet pandemic concerns by moving to all-day committee hearings starting Jan. 25 while postponing a return to usual morning floor proceedings involving all senators until later in the session.
Hilgers said he is making the change in advance of what is likely to be "the two worst months for spread of (COVID-19)" not only in the interest of safety but also to make it more likely the Legislature can continue to meet and complete its work this year.
The 10-day period for individual bill introduction will be completed Wednesday.
Senators will debate the rules that will guide this 90-day session Thursday.
Hilgers said he will have an announcement next week detailing how Nebraskans can communicate their views on bills without coming to committee hearings if they don't feel safe testifying in person because of the coronavirus.
