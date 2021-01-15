Minimal threat of violence foreseen at state Capitol on Sunday

The Legislature adjourned Friday to return "at the call of the Speaker," instead of specifically designating Tuesday for their return as originally planned.

"My current plan is for us to convene Tuesday morning as scheduled," Hilgers said.

Meanwhile, Hilgers announced that the Legislature will adjust its normal procedures to meet pandemic concerns by moving to all-day committee hearings starting Jan. 25 while postponing a return to usual morning floor proceedings involving all senators until later in the session.

Hilgers said he is making the change in advance of what is likely to be "the two worst months for spread of (COVID-19)" not only in the interest of safety but also to make it more likely the Legislature can continue to meet and complete its work this year.

The 10-day period for individual bill introduction will be completed Wednesday.

Senators will debate the rules that will guide this 90-day session Thursday.

Hilgers said he will have an announcement next week detailing how Nebraskans can communicate their views on bills without coming to committee hearings if they don't feel safe testifying in person because of the coronavirus.

MEET THE STATE SENATORS

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.