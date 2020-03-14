You are the owner of this article.
$22 million in unclaimed property makes annual list; publication coming March 22
More than $22 million in new unclaimed property has been reported in the past year and added to the 2020 Unclaimed Property Annual Report, which will be published this month in state newspapers, including the Lincoln Journal Star on March 22.

The list can be found anytime online at NebraskaLostCash.gov.

The report will be published as a 28-page tabloid insert in 16 Nebraska newspapers, as required by state law.

The Nebraska Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $13,663,918 in unclaimed property and paid 17,786 claims in 2019, up from 16,932 claims in 2018, according to a news release from state Treasurer John Murante's office.

State Treasurer John Murante

State Treasurer John Murante

 Associated Press file photo
